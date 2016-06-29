How to Plant a Strawberry Basket
Plant strawberries in a hanging basket for a quick crop with luscious rewards.
Strawberry baskets
Strawberries grow easily in containers because they have shallow roots, so baskets provide a lush display as well as a handful of sweet berries.
Materials
12-inch terra-cotta pot14-inch diameter coir-lined hanging basket (or any sturdy, lined basket, such as the one shown on the first slide)Potting mixOrganic, slow-release fertilizer20 strawberry plantsScissorsBark mulch
Step 1: Fill pot
Use a terra-cotta pot to hold and steady the basket throughout the planting process. Fill two-thirds of the container with a compost-enriched, lightweight potting mix. Add a dose of slow-release fertilizer to the mix.
Step 2: Prepare plants
Remove each young strawberry plant from its nursery pot. If you start with bare-root plants, soak the roots in water for up to one hour prior to planting.
Step 3: Make side openings
A coir-lined metal-frame basket such as the one pictured here allows you to plant into the sides as well as the top of the container. Use scissors to cut a 1 1/2-inch opening in the side of the coir liner as shown. Gently press a strawberry plant's roots through the opening and into the basket.
Step 4: Space plants
Make openings for plants evenly spaced around the perimeter of the basket. Cover the roots of the plants with potting mix. Tuck remaining plants into the top of the basket.
Step 5: Set plants
When planting, set each plant with its crown (where roots meet the bases of stems) just above soil level to prevent rotting. Ensure that the roots are covered with soil to prevent them from drying out.
Step 6: Add potting mix
Add more potting mix to cover the roots of the plants. Then add a 1-inch layer of bark mulch to help preserve soil moisture and minimize watering frequency. Leave 1 inch between the top of the mulch surface and the rim of the basket to allow room for watering.
Step 7: Water
Water thoroughly after planting. Water as often as needed to keep the soil damp but not soggy. Hang the basket where the plants will get at least 6-8 hours of sun daily.