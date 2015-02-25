Kokedama (ko-ka-DAH-ma), an ancient Japanese form of bonsai, zoomed from relative obscurity to Pinterest stardom when Dutch artist Fedor Van der Valk playfully hung several from string. The spherical "container" is really just a ball of moss and mud tied with string. Tropical plants and houseplants are good for beginners and will easily last a few years with proper water and light.

