How to Make Japanese Moss Ball Planters
Make a pretty Japanese moss ball planter—also known as kokedama—with tropical plants and houseplants. Here are step-by-step instructions.
String Gardens
Kokedama (ko-ka-DAH-ma), an ancient Japanese form of bonsai, zoomed from relative obscurity to Pinterest stardom when Dutch artist Fedor Van der Valk playfully hung several from string. The spherical "container" is really just a ball of moss and mud tied with string. Tropical plants and houseplants are good for beginners and will easily last a few years with proper water and light.
Step 1: Prep Your Plant
Buy a plant that likes bright, filtered light. Gently remove all potting soil from the plant's roots with your fingers.
Step 2: Pack Into a Ball
Combine peat and bonsai mix in a 2:1 ratio. Add water until mixture holds its shape. Pack a dense ball (like a snowball) around the roots, or form a ball and poke a hole with your finger. Tuck in the roots, then firmly repack.
Step 3: Wrap With Live Moss
Wrap live moss (sold at plant stores) around the ball; secure the ball by wrapping twine several times around it.
Watering Tips for Kokedama
Some people mist the moss ball daily; others wait until the ball feels light or dry and then submerge it in water. When bubbles stop rising from the ball, let it drain, then hang or display again.
Display Ideas
Hanging your string garden makes a dramatic statement, but string gardens look lovely displayed on tables as well.
Light Show
Kokedama planters share the spotlight with mini lanterns dangled from tree branches for a magical mood. Flameless votive candles operated with a remote on set on a timer are the safest, easiest option.
