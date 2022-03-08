How to Make Daffodil Kokedama
Kokedama is the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil wrapped with string or fishing line. They can be displayed outdoors in the garden, indoors as a table centerpiece and even strung from a tree or in a window.
For this easy DIY spring garden project, I bought potted daffodils from the grocery store, gathered moss from the backyard and invited friends to make it a fun and interactive gathering. Welcome spring into your home by making your own daffodil kokedama using this step-by-step guide.
Supplies
- Potted flowering daffodils (we used dwarf daffodils for this project)
- Fresh or sphagnum sheet moss
- Garden twine, embroidery floss or invisible fishing line
- Utility scissors
- Bowl
How To
Related Items
1. Gather Supplies
Purchase a pot of flowering daffodils. I like the scale of dwarf daffodils and found them for $5.99 at a local grocery. You can make one large kokedama or two smaller ones from a single pot. Next, gather fresh moss from your own backyard or purchase sphagnum sheet moss from a garden center or craft store. For the string, use garden twine, embroidery floss or invisible fishing line. You'll also need utility scissors and a bowl.
2. Divide Daffodils
Gently remove the daffodils from the pot and split it in half using your hands, a garden knife or a serrated kitchen knife. Keep the soil around the bulbs as best you can.
3. Prepare the Moss
Soak moss in a bowl of water for a few minutes. (It's easier to work with moss when it is damp.)
4. Wrap Bulbs with Moss
Next, lay the bulbs on a large piece of moss and add other pieces around the sides and base of the bulbs. Continue wrapping with moss until you have the desired size and rounded shape.
5. Tie the First Loop
Now, it's time to start the twine wrapping. Begin by making one loop and tying a knot at the bottom of the ball. Alternatively, you can use colorful embroidery floss or no-show fishing line.
6. Wrap with Twine
Hold the ball in one hand and continue wrapping the twine with the other hand. Wrap in all directions. It helps to cross loops at the top and slightly rotate the ball with each loop. If you aren't happy with your first attempt, don't sweat. It's easy to remove the string and try again.
Once finished wrapping, tie off the last loop, tuck in loose moss pieces at the top and adjust the shape as needed.
Daffodil Kokedama Watering and Care Tips
Water your daffodil kokedama by soaking it in a bowl of water for a few minutes. To display indoors, set the damp ball on a saucer. Water again whenever the ball feels lighter in weight, typically every 2-3 days. Once the daffodils finish blooming, you can disassemble the ball and plant the bulbs in your garden.
More Kokedama Ideas to Try
Feeling inspired? The possibilities are endless, so give these kokedama variations a try.
- More plants: Try herbs as well as houseplants like ferns, pothos, African violets and succulents.
- Display options: Arrange a table centerpiece with a collection of moss balls; also try elevating on a glass cake stand.
- Gift ideas: Spread the spring cheer by sharing kokedamas with friends. They also make great teacher and hostess gifts.
- Pendant balls: To hang, tie strings from the tops of moss balls and suspend them from a tree or along a window.
- Craft party: Gather supplies and invite friends to join you in making moss balls. Extra hands make the project even more fun.