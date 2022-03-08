How to Make Daffodil Kokedama

1. Gather Supplies

Purchase a pot of flowering daffodils. I like the scale of dwarf daffodils and found them for $5.99 at a local grocery. You can make one large kokedama or two smaller ones from a single pot. Next, gather fresh moss from your own backyard or purchase sphagnum sheet moss from a garden center or craft store. For the string, use garden twine, embroidery floss or invisible fishing line. You'll also need utility scissors and a bowl.