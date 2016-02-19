How to Make a Street-Sign Window Box
Pair a vintage street sign with a salvaged container for a window box brimming with charm.
Street-Sign Window Box
Pick up some simple supplies from a hardware store plus a vintage street sign, low-water plants and potting soil to create a unique window box.
Step 1: Gather Materials
Here's what you'll need:
Window box container
Cordless drill
Coco-fiber mat (if desired)
Tape measure
Grease pencil
Several screws and nuts
Street sign (look for vintage signs at flea markets, antiques stores or online)
Potting soil
Colorful annuals
Step 2: Create Drainage
If you're using a solid window box container, drill drainage holes into the bottom of the container. Aim to have at least five drainage holes per square foot of surface area on the bottom of the container.
If you're using a wire or mesh container, disregard drainage holes and line the box with a coco-fiber mat; the mat drains freely.
Step 3: Prepare Box for Hanging
Prepare to hang the window box by making a mark every 8 inches along the top of the box. These marks denote where screws will secure the box to a wall. Here, our box is attached to wood siding so screws were an easy choice. Window boxes hung on stucco and brick call for different materials. Check with your local hardware store for recommendations.
Step 4: Drill Holes
Using the marks made earlier as a guide, drill holes for the screws that will secure the box to the wall below the window. Raise the box on pieces of scrap lumber to protect the surface underneath while drilling.
Step 5: Prepare to Attach Sign
Center the sign on the window box, adjusting to fix the contours of your container. Most signs have holes on each end where screws or nails were once used. Use a grease pencil to mark the location of the holes on the window box container. Remove the sign and drill holes using the grease pencil marks as guides.
Step 6: Secure Sign
Secure the sign to the window box with screws and nuts.
Step 7: Attach to Building
Attach the window box to the building with screws.
Step 8: Fill Your Box
Reduce the weight of the window box by filling the bottom third of the box with pinecones, crushed milk jugs or other lightweight yet bulky items. Top the filler with potting soil and plants. Remember to water frequently, especially as the season gets warmer.