How to Make a Concrete Globe Garden Planter

Reimagine the humble concrete garden sphere by flipping it over and transforming it into a planter full of ready-to-bloom spring bulbs.

In our photo, the globe at left (a 12-inch sphere) holds yellow dwarf tulips, 'Evergold' sedge and creeping phlox. The globe at right (a 16-inch sphere) contains 'Sango Kaku' japanese maple, woolly thyme and grape hyacinth.

To make this at home, you'll need a globe-shape glass light cover, cooking spray, bucket, quick-set concrete mix, a trowel, a plastic cup, a brick, safety gloves and goggles, and a hammer.

Related: 15 Spring DIY Ideas