How to Create a Spring Tabletop Garden
Make a potted centerpiece that brings spring indoors.
To make this pretty tabletop garden, start by purchasing a small weeping pussy willow tree, available in many big-box stores or online in late winter. Next, gather the following materials: container, plastic, cotton batting, potting mix, preserved moss and other assorted small plants.
Step 1: Line Container
Line the bottom of a container with a sheet of plastic or set the planter on a tray to protect the tabletop from moisture damage.
Step 2: Add Cotton Batting
Cut cotton batting to fit the container and press it into place. Batting will hold moisture, so water sparingly.
Step 3: Add Soil and Tree
Add potting mix to the container and then position the willow off-center. Fill with mix to within about 2 inches of the container's rim.
Step 4: Arrange Assorted Plants
Next, snug other plants into place, making a colorful arrangement. Fill in between the plants with potting mix and top with bits of preserved moss.
Step 5: Finishing Touches
If you like, add miniature wire fencing for a rustic touch to your garden. In late spring, transplant the pussy willow tree into your outdoor garden if you like. (Pussy willows are susceptible to a number of disease problems as well as insect pests, so you might want to just enjoy your plant indoors for the season.)