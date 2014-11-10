How to Create a Spring Floral Centerpiece

A combination of spring-fresh branches and bulbs creates a uniquely charming centerpiece.

Spring floral centerpiece

To start this centerpiece project, gather the following materials: florists foam, a large container, pink hyacinths (or other flowering bulbs), flowering branches, twine and preserved moss.

Step 1: Arrange floral foam

Arrange wedges of moistened florists foam along the bottom edge of a container. We used a watertight vintage washtub, but any large container will work.

Step 2: Add hyacinths

Next, arrange three small pots planted with flowering bulbs, such as these pink hyacinths. The florists foam will stabilize the pots in the tub.

Step 3: Add branches

Insert flowering branches (such as pussy willow or quince) into the foam so they stand around the perimeter of the tub.

Step 4: Tie branches together

Finish the trellislike cage by tying the tips of all the branches together at the top using twine or ribbon. Cover the base of the arrangement with preserved moss.

Step 5: Finishing touches

Set your beautiful display in a place out of direct sunlight for weeks of enjoyment.

