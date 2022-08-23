10 Foolproof Container Garden Combinations to Try This Fall

For the classic "thriller-filler-spiller" container recipe, 'Jester' millet delivers thrilling height and drama with its strappy purple foliage and cattail-like plumes. Combine it with 'Morning Light' maiden grass for added show plus support for the stalks. Complete the look with purple mums, Redbor kale and pigeon white cabbage.

Tip: You'll notice small doses of mums are present in many of these fall container designs. "We go with smaller sizes, so there's not as big of pockets left when the plants are spent," says Gretchen. For a longer show (typically 6-8 weeks), buy mums when they're just "cracking color" instead of when they're in full bloom.