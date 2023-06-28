Decorate Your Porch for Winter with These Easy, Sparkling Containers
Transform your porch into a festive winter wonderland by adorning it with twinkling lights. Enhance the seasonal charm by arranging decorative containers filled with lush greens and pine cones, adding a touch of natural beauty and fragrance to your outdoor space. This warm and inviting entrance welcomes guests into your home for holiday gatherings—but also can sparkle long into January as well.
Front-Door Garland
Get the hang of working with fresh (or faux) greens by making a front-door garland.
1. Attach Pinecones
Use floral wire to attach pinecones to a string of cafe lights.
2. Connect Greenery and Lighting
Attach the greens to the lights with zip ties.
3. Add Containers
Add our three containers, and you've got a magical front porch display.
Twig-Onometry Container
Evergreen clippings, twigs, pinecones and twinkly lights add enduring seasonal appeal to a front porch.
1. Add Filler
Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.
2. Establish a Base Layer
Add a layer of heavy-duty plastic cut about 8 inches wider than the planter, then fill to top with sand.
3. Incorporate Evergreen Clippings
We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir and silver dollar eucalyptus.
4. Accent Your Display
Stick several long twigs and pussy willow branches in the center of the planter. Wrap some branches in battery-powered mini LED string lights (or use prelit faux branches). Accent with pinecones and more twigs.
Star Power Container
A Moravian star tops our container of birch logs and LED lights.
1. Fill Base of Container
Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.
2. Add Logs and Sand
Nestle three birch logs in the wrap and cardboard, then fill planter to top with sand.
3. Add Evergreen Clippings
We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir and variegated boxwood.
4. Wrap Lighting
Wrap logs in battery-powered mini LED string lights.
5. Decorate with Ornaments and a Topper
Hang mini ball ornaments between the lights and attach a tree topper, such as a Moravian star, with zip ties.
Log Rhythm Container
An iron log holder wrapped in LED light sparkles above birch logs and evergreens.
1. Put Filler in Base
Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.
2. Add Plastic and Sand
Add a layer of heavy-duty plastic cut about 8 inches wider than the planter, then fill to top with sand.
3. Accent with Greens
Add evergreen clippings. We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir.
4. Wrap with Lights
Wrap an iron log holder in battery-powered mini LED string lights and place atop greens. Fill holder with birch logs.
Tip: For holiday decor, we like the stiff branches and blue-green needles of noble firs. Cuttings hold their shape well in containers and look fresh for weeks.
