Bring joy to the world (or your porch, at least) with illuminated winter containers that let nature sing.

Decorate Your Porch for Winter with These Easy, Sparkling Containers

Transform your porch into a festive winter wonderland by adorning it with twinkling lights. Enhance the seasonal charm by arranging decorative containers filled with lush greens and pine cones, adding a touch of natural beauty and fragrance to your outdoor space. This warm and inviting entrance welcomes guests into your home for holiday gatherings—but also can sparkle long into January as well.

Front porch holiday display Credit: Adam Albright

Front-Door Garland

Get the hang of working with fresh (or faux) greens by making a front-door garland.

1. Attach Pinecones

Use floral wire to attach pinecones to a string of cafe lights.

2. Connect Greenery and Lighting

Attach the greens to the lights with zip ties.

3. Add Containers

Add our three containers, and you've got a magical front porch display.

Winter front porch arrangement Twigonometry (left) and Star Power (right) | Credit: Adam Albright

Twig-Onometry Container

Evergreen clippings, twigs, pinecones and twinkly lights add enduring seasonal appeal to a front porch.

1. Add Filler

Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.

2. Establish a Base Layer

Add a layer of heavy-duty plastic cut about 8 inches wider than the planter, then fill to top with sand.

3. Incorporate Evergreen Clippings

We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir and silver dollar eucalyptus.

4. Accent Your Display

Stick several long twigs and pussy willow branches in the center of the planter. Wrap some branches in battery-powered mini LED string lights (or use prelit faux branches). Accent with pinecones and more twigs.

Star Power Container

A Moravian star tops our container of birch logs and LED lights.

1. Fill Base of Container

Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.

2. Add Logs and Sand

Nestle three birch logs in the wrap and cardboard, then fill planter to top with sand.

3. Add Evergreen Clippings

We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir and variegated boxwood.

4. Wrap Lighting

Wrap logs in battery-powered mini LED string lights.

5. Decorate with Ornaments and a Topper

Hang mini ball ornaments between the lights and attach a tree topper, such as a Moravian star, with zip ties.

Log Rhythm winter planter Credit: Adam Albright

Log Rhythm Container

An iron log holder wrapped in LED light sparkles above birch logs and evergreens.

1. Put Filler in Base

Partially fill a planter with cardboard scraps and bubble wrap.

2. Add Plastic and Sand

Add a layer of heavy-duty plastic cut about 8 inches wider than the planter, then fill to top with sand.

3. Accent with Greens

Add evergreen clippings. We used Western red cedar to cover the sand and drape out of the planter, then tucked in noble fir.

4. Wrap with Lights

Wrap an iron log holder in battery-powered mini LED string lights and place atop greens. Fill holder with birch logs.