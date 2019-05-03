Creative Containers for Succulents

Grouping these ladles in a display create an eye-catching effect. You'll need succulent cuttings, a large nail and hammer, a few soup ladles (at least 8 ounces), scissors, potting mix and a chopstick. Using the large nail and hammer, create a drainage hole in each ladle. Fill each ladle three-quarters full of potting mix. If your plants have roots, make sure to snip cuttings. Tuck in cuttings until lowest leaves touch the soil. Use your fingers or a chopstick to fit the cuttings in tightly. Make sure no soil is showing. Lightly water to settle the soil and tilt each ladle to drain any excess water.