Container Gardens That Last All Season

Vibrant color (below): Balance zingy chartreuse or lime-green foliage with pink, orange or purple blooms. Magenta Petchoa SuperCal 'Neon Rose' and coral/orange Petchoa SuperCal 'Terra Cotta' pop against the chartreuse leaves of Wasabi coleus. "Petchoas (a hybrid of petunias and calibrachoas) are new plants on the market, but I love to work with them because they bloom so long and are so easy to grow," says Des Moines landscaper Don L. Curry.