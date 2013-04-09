Container Gardens That Last All Season
Vibrant color (below): Balance zingy chartreuse or lime-green foliage with pink, orange or purple blooms. Magenta Petchoa SuperCal 'Neon Rose' and coral/orange Petchoa SuperCal 'Terra Cotta' pop against the chartreuse leaves of Wasabi coleus. "Petchoas (a hybrid of petunias and calibrachoas) are new plants on the market, but I love to work with them because they bloom so long and are so easy to grow," says Des Moines landscaper Don L. Curry.
Fantastic foliage (below):Texture and color combine to create a forget-about-flowers mix. "It's a reliable way of making an impact because the plants won't go in and out of bloom," Don says. Contrast the fine 'Sky Rocket' fountaingrass with the bold, burgundy leaves of Big Red Judy coleus. Trailing over the edge are velvety 'Atomic Snowflake' scented geranium (left) and creeping thyme (right).
Tall accent (below): For extra drama in a pot, use plants of varying heights. The spiky, red leaves of Cordyline 'Crimson Star' rise above the star-shape flowers of 'Graffiti Violet' geranium. Supertunia Watermelon Charm gracefully spills over the edge.