Bright and Beautiful Window Box Planters

We scoured architectural salvage shops to find the inspiration for this idea. A piece of old Victorian-inspired ceiling tin (ours is a vintage border) gives an elegant twist to an ordinary window box. Use tin snips (and a pair of gloves) to cut the metal so it fits the window box. Secure using construction adhesive or nails. Tip: Can't find any vintage ceiling tin that will work? Buy a new tin piece and give it a distressed look with paint.