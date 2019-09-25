Container Garden Inspiration From a Top Chicago Designer
Austin Eischeid, who designs Millennium Park’s stunning container gardens, offers tips for creating your own beautiful container arrangements.
How to Use Grow Bags for Amazing Vegetable Gardens
Yes, these bags are lightweight and portable, but that’s not all. An Ohio extension agent explains another surprising perk.
The Art of Growing Bonsai Trees
An Ohio firefighter cultivates tranquility at home with the ancient pastime of bonsai.
Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens
You long ago mastered philodendrons. Succulents are old hat. Even your fiddle-leaf is still fiddling along. The next step in your houseplant journey: mixing plants to create indoor landscapes in pots.