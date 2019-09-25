Container Gardens

Get great looks in small spaces with these tips. We've got ideas for flower containers, vegetable containers, terrariums, succulent containers, tabletop water gardens and more.

Most Recent

Container Garden Inspiration From a Top Chicago Designer

Container Garden Inspiration From a Top Chicago Designer
Austin Eischeid, who designs Millennium Park’s stunning container gardens, offers tips for creating your own beautiful container arrangements. 
How to Use Grow Bags for Amazing Vegetable Gardens

How to Use Grow Bags for Amazing Vegetable Gardens
Yes, these bags are lightweight and portable, but that’s not all. An Ohio extension agent explains another surprising perk.
5 Bonsai Trees You Can Grow at Home

5 Bonsai Trees You Can Grow at Home
The Art of Growing Bonsai Trees

The Art of Growing Bonsai Trees
An Ohio firefighter cultivates tranquility at home with the ancient pastime of bonsai.
Indoor Plant Arrangement Ideas

Indoor Plant Arrangement Ideas
Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens

Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens
You long ago mastered philodendrons. Succulents are old hat. Even your fiddle-leaf is still fiddling along. The next step in your houseplant journey: mixing plants to create indoor landscapes in pots.
Advertisement

More Container Gardens

How to Plant a Water Lily

How to Plant a Water Lily
With a large container, bricks and a nursery trip, you can create a romantic, miniature garden in an afternoon.
Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens

Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens
Bring life to your patio with container gardens of terra-cotta pots and violet hues.
Easy Winter Planters You'll Love

Easy Winter Planters You'll Love
Creative Containers for Succulents

Creative Containers for Succulents
3 Great DIY Window Box Ideas

3 Great DIY Window Box Ideas
Up Your Style With These Houseplants

Up Your Style With These Houseplants

How to Care for Houseplants

How often should you water your houseplants? What temperature do houseplants like? Where should you put a low-light plant? Check out our answers to these and other common houseplant questions.

All Container Gardens

How To: Create a Tabletop Garden

How To: Create a Tabletop Garden
How To: Plant a Cottage Garden in a Pot

How To: Plant a Cottage Garden in a Pot
How To: Create a Cracked-Pot Garden

How To: Create a Cracked-Pot Garden
How To: Quickly Age Garden Pots

How To: Quickly Age Garden Pots
How To: Create a Miniature Succulent Garden

How To: Create a Miniature Succulent Garden
How To Make a Moss Dish Garden

How To Make a Moss Dish Garden
How To Create a Vertical Garden

How To Create a Vertical Garden
How to Force Hyacinth Bulbs In a Vase

How to Force Hyacinth Bulbs In a Vase
How to Repot a Root-Bound Plant

How to Repot a Root-Bound Plant
How to Plant a Strawberry Basket

How to Plant a Strawberry Basket
How To Paint and Plant Baskets for Container Gardens

How To Paint and Plant Baskets for Container Gardens
How to Make a Creative Terrarium

How to Make a Creative Terrarium
How to Plant a Water Container Garden

How to Plant a Water Container Garden
How to Make a Street-Sign Window Box

How to Make a Street-Sign Window Box
Living Sculptures: Fresh Ideas for Houseplants

Living Sculptures: Fresh Ideas for Houseplants
How to Plant a Cracked-Pot Succulent Garden

How to Plant a Cracked-Pot Succulent Garden
How to Plant a Cottage Garden in a Pot

How to Plant a Cottage Garden in a Pot
How to Make Japanese Moss Ball Planters

How to Make Japanese Moss Ball Planters
How to Create a Spring Floral Centerpiece

How to Create a Spring Floral Centerpiece
How to Create a Tabletop Garden

How to Create a Tabletop Garden
How to Grow Pips in a Pocket

How to Grow Pips in a Pocket
Create a Desert Dish Garden

Create a Desert Dish Garden
Container Gardens with Pizzazz

Container Gardens with Pizzazz
3 DIY Ways to Age Garden Pots

3 DIY Ways to Age Garden Pots
3 Easy Water Gardens

3 Easy Water Gardens
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com