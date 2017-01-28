15 Spring DIY Garden Project Ideas

By Midwest Living editors Updated March 16, 2023

Time to spruce up your backyard, deck, porch or garden! Give one of these DIY projects a go and create a container garden, kokedama, window box, centerpieces, plant markers and more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Make a Concrete Globe Planter

Even a novice DIYer can create a garden planter with materials available at home improvement centers. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Create a Daffodil Kokedama

Credit: Teresa Woodard

Make cheery kokedama balls from pots of store-bought daffodils to bring a big breath of spring into your home. Follow our step-by-step instructions. 

Related: Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Growing Tips

3 of 15

Plant a Water Container Garden

Create a simple pond in a pot so you can enjoy water lilies on a sunny deck or patio. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Related: 3 Easy Water Gardens

Advertisement

4 of 15

Create a Vertical Garden

Vintage frames accent nature's own living artwork in these beautiful DIY projects. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

5 of 15

Paint and Plant Basket Containers

Turn an inexpensive basket into a miniature garden with our simple paint techniques and a handful of your favorite herbs or easy-to-grow flowers. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Related: Container Gardens Just Right for the Midwest

6 of 15

Make Chalkboard Plant Markers

These creative chalkboard plant markers make the perfect gift for your gardening friends, and they're super-easy to make! Follow our step-by-step instructions. 

Related: How to Start Seeds Indoors

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Make a Street-Sign Window Box

Pair a vintage street sign with a salvaged container for a window box brimming with charm. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

8 of 15

Create a Succulent Arrangement

A cake stand and some florists moss provide a simple foundation for this display that works great as a centerpiece. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

9 of 15

Plant a Moss Dish Garden

Moss dish gardens allow you to get up close and personal with a lush green landscape. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Make a Cracked-Pot Succulent Garden

Give broken pots a second life by turning them into container gardens.  Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Related: Creative Containers for Succulents

11 of 15

Make a Tabletop Woodland Garden

Arrange a lush nature-inspired centerpiece for use indoors or out. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

12 of 15

Give Garden Pots an Aged Style

Plain terra-cotta garden containers gain weathered-over-time style with our 3 easy techniques. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Put Together a Spring Floral Centerpiece

A combination of spring-fresh branches and bulbs creates a uniquely charming centerpiece. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

14 of 15

Grow Pips in a Pocket

Cultivate the essence of spring in a pocket pot by growing fragrant lily of the valley weeks ahead of the usual gardening season. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

15 of 15

Create a Tabletop Garden

Create a potted centerpiece that brings spring indoors. Follow our step-by-step instructions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors