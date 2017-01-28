15 Spring DIY Garden Project Ideas
Time to spruce up your backyard, deck, porch or garden! Give one of these DIY projects a go and create a container garden, kokedama, window box, centerpieces, plant markers and more.
Make a Concrete Globe Planter
Even a novice DIYer can create a garden planter with materials available at home improvement centers. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Create a Daffodil Kokedama
Make cheery kokedama balls from pots of store-bought daffodils to bring a big breath of spring into your home. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Related: Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Growing Tips
Plant a Water Container Garden
Create a simple pond in a pot so you can enjoy water lilies on a sunny deck or patio. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Related: 3 Easy Water Gardens
Create a Vertical Garden
Vintage frames accent nature's own living artwork in these beautiful DIY projects. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Paint and Plant Basket Containers
Turn an inexpensive basket into a miniature garden with our simple paint techniques and a handful of your favorite herbs or easy-to-grow flowers. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Make Chalkboard Plant Markers
These creative chalkboard plant markers make the perfect gift for your gardening friends, and they're super-easy to make! Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Related: How to Start Seeds Indoors
Make a Street-Sign Window Box
Pair a vintage street sign with a salvaged container for a window box brimming with charm. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Create a Succulent Arrangement
A cake stand and some florists moss provide a simple foundation for this display that works great as a centerpiece. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Plant a Moss Dish Garden
Moss dish gardens allow you to get up close and personal with a lush green landscape. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Make a Cracked-Pot Succulent Garden
Give broken pots a second life by turning them into container gardens. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Related: Creative Containers for Succulents
Make a Tabletop Woodland Garden
Arrange a lush nature-inspired centerpiece for use indoors or out. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Give Garden Pots an Aged Style
Plain terra-cotta garden containers gain weathered-over-time style with our 3 easy techniques. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Put Together a Spring Floral Centerpiece
A combination of spring-fresh branches and bulbs creates a uniquely charming centerpiece. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Grow Pips in a Pocket
Cultivate the essence of spring in a pocket pot by growing fragrant lily of the valley weeks ahead of the usual gardening season. Follow our step-by-step instructions.
Create a Tabletop Garden
Create a potted centerpiece that brings spring indoors. Follow our step-by-step instructions.