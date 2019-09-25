Garden

A Prairie-Style Yard in All 4 Seasons

See what a Nebraska gardener's prairie-style yard looks like around the year in our short video.
Why You Should Consider A Prairie-Style Yard

A Nebraska gardener advocates for more prairie—and less lawn—to support wildlife across the Midwest.
Take Your Garden to New Heights with Clematis

Dubbed the Queen of Climbers, clematis starts humble. But once rambling up a trellis and thick with flowers, this perennial is, indeed, regal. New varieties come in many colors with longer bloom times, and in sizes from 2 to 20 feet.
Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms

Snip, sniff, say aah—U-pick flower fields provide more than just fresh bouquets.
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion

By her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.
8 Ways to Use Tough, Versatile Sedges In Your Garden

This under-appreciated grass-like perennial can be a lawn alternative, a groundcover, a border, a container plant and more.
A Dramatic Border of Silver-Tone Plants

An all-silver palette of plants in varying shapes, sizes and textures can create a dramatic border for your garden. An Ohio garden pro shows how to get the look.
Plant Combos That Totally Nail Curb Appeal

Beautiful Floating Mandalas Are So Easy to Create

Turn Your Midwest Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis

Detroit's Belle Isle Gets a New Urban Garden

In Love With Hydrangeas

Discover an Urban Oasis at Midwest Public Gardens

When you want to give city life the slip, public gardens await. Watch koi swirl in a pond. See a rare lily bloom in a glassy pool. Find out what grows in the cool of a streambed. Learn a lot—or just sit a spell and soak in the calm.

Hello, Yellow! An Ohio Gardener Shares His Daffodil Tips

5 Bonsai Trees You Can Grow at Home

The Art of Growing Bonsai Trees

12 Top Midwest Plants From a Michigan Garden Expert

10 Trendy Plants for Midwest Gardens in 2021

Indoor Plant Arrangement Ideas

Up Your Houseplant Game With These Amazing Dish Gardens

Every Bouquet Benefits A Midwest Charity at Flowers for Dreams

6 Plants For a Winter Cutting Garden

How to Make a Stunning Marigold Wreath

How to Plant a Water Lily

A Woodland Garden Paradise in Michigan

Perfect Plants for a Midwest Woodland Garden

What Happens When a Flower Artist Goes Big

You Won't Believe This DIY Greenhouse Made Of Upcycled Windows and Doors

Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens

Red Twig Farms Spreads Hope Through Donated Bouquets

How to Arrange A Playful Flower Bouquet

These Composting Tips Will Transform Your Garden

This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard

You Can't Visit the Flowers, But These Animals Can

Create A Meditation Garden With Plants Like These

How Your Garden Can Help You Achieve Ultimate Mindfulness

You Won't Believe These Gorgeous Flowers Are Actually Made From Paper

Top Landscape Design Trends in 2020

