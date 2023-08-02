Turn Leftover Soup Into Something New With This Creative Cookbook

When I first heard the premise of Indiana food writer Shelly Westerhausen Worcel's playful new cookbook, Every Season is Soup Season, I thought it sounded a little gimmicky: Each soup or stew recipe comes with ideas for completely reinventing some of the leftover soup as a different meal. I wondered, "Does anyone want to do this?" But then I got to thinking. The truth is, while I happily eat leftover pasta, pizza or casserole for days, when it comes to soup, I get bored after the first meal. Maybe this book is … exactly what I need in my life?