Top Vegetarian Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
August 05, 2021
Credit: Blaine Moats

These vegetarian dishes are loaded with flavor from grains and vegetables like sweet potatoes, chickpeas, lentils, bulgur wheat, butternut squash, quinoa and more. You'll love our satisfying combos for main dishes, soups and salads.

Sweet Potato with Moroccan Chickpeas

Credit: Blaine Moats
Like chili on a baked potato—except so much more alluring, with caramelized roasted sweet potato and spiced chickpeas. Tie it all together with lemon-tahini dressing, fresh mint and dreams of far-off places.

Hearty Vegetarian Chili

Many vegetarian chilies eat more like soups, but ours is built to satisfy a meat-lover. Bulgur wheat and mushrooms combine to mimic the texture and flavor of ground beef; chili powder, smoked paprika and chocolate stout lend deep, authentic flavor without a long simmer.

Roasted Cauliflower and Tomatoes with Olives and Garlic Breadcrumbs

Credit: Brie Passano
The details that elevate this recipe from a typical roasted dish are the briny olives and crispy breadcrumbs. Any olive works, but chef Abra Berens, author of Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, uses a bright green Sicilian variety called Castelvetrano.

Roasted Butternut Burrito Bowls

You can have this deliciously nutritious Mexican-inspired meal on the table in under an hour--or even less if you cheat and use precooked brown rice!

Peppers Stuffed with Quinoa and Spinach

Cheesy peppers hold a combo of grains and vegetables for a satisfying veggie dinner.

Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry

Credit: Blaine Moats
Extra-firm tofu is the choice for this quick, pretty and nourishing dish. It's least likely to stick in the pan or fall apart when turned.

Hummus-Sesame Sweet Potatoes

Hummus makes an unexpected but tasty partner with sweet potatoes for this vegetarian main dish. Sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and broccoli add flavor and texture.

Three Sisters Corn-and-Chili Chowder

Corn, beans, and squash provide the protein in this creamy vegetarian soup.

Red Lentil Dal with Zucchini

Credit: Blaine Moats
A staple on the Indian subcontinent, dal spans a whole category of bean dishes. It sometimes has a loose texture, but this version—thick like a stew and bolstered with zucchini—satisfies as a meat-free meal.

Tuscan Bean Soup

Flecked with a grab bag of hearty vegetables, this healthy soup hums with garlic and crushed red pepper. The recipe comes from La Soupe, a nonprofit cafe in Cincinnati. Opt for the vegetable broth to keep it vegetarian.

Braised Green Beans with Tomatoes and Lentils

Credit: Brie Passano
This recipe comes from chef Abra Berens' book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Don't be alarmed by cooking beans this long. Make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth and skipping the Parmesan.

Bean-Mushroom Sloppy Joes

Canned beans supply fill-you-up protein at a fraction of the cost, fat and calories of ground beef or turkey. In our sloppy joes, we dress navy beans in mustardy tomato sauce that has all the familiar flavor of the meaty original.

Chili Verde with Corn Bread Croutons

Bulgur wheat lends meaty texture, fiber and protein to soups and stews, where it can cook in the broth. In our sweet and savory chili, we match the grain with salsa verde, peppers and edamame for a weeknight meal that makes it oh-so-easy to be green.

Roasted Kale, Tomato and Chickpea Salad with Wheat Berries

Our hearty salad tastes equally good warm from the pan, cold from the fridge or even at room temperature, so it's perfect for make-ahead meals and leftover lunches. Other grains, such as barley, faro or wild rice, also work well in this salad. Skip the Parm for a vegetarian entree. 

Penne with Lentils and Feta

Credit: Brie Passano
Hearty and wholesome, this pasta salad is loaded with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lentils, salty cheese and parsley, all cloaked in a light and bright red wine vinaigrette.

Peperonata with Potatoes and Egg

Credit: Brie Passano
This classic Italian braised-pepper stew freezes beautifully. Abra Berens suggests heaping it over potatoes (or even pasta, polenta or couscous) and topping it with a poached or boiled egg. This recipe is from her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.

Vegan Gumbo

If you usually walk past the okra at the farmers market, stop-and make this nutritious meat-and dairy-free take on the New Orleans classic. The recipe comes from Lachelle Cunningham, who is a chef and advocate for the Twin Cities soul food scene.

Harvest Lentil Salad

Packed with healthy nutrients, this dish is perfect for any occasion. Serve as a side with a pork tenderloin roast or turkey breast or as a meat-free dinner salad with warm, crusty wheat rolls.

Quinoa Harvest Chili

This hearty and uber-healthy vegetarian chili recipe comes from Brianne Jamerson of Indiana. If you'd prefer a looser texture, just add extra water or broth.

Mushroom-Lentil Meatless Shepherd's Pie

Worcestershire sauce and mushrooms are rich in umami -- the savory flavor our brains associate with meat. We used both in our shepherd's pie, a low-fat, high-fiber, 'tater-topped casserole that delivers 100 percent of your daily comfort.

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta

You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio.

Hidden Veggie Spaghetti with Ricotta

Plain old spaghetti? Look closer. Grated cauliflower uncannily mimics the texture of ground beef in chilies and sauces like our stove-top marinara. (We added shredded carrot, too, for sweetness and extra nutrients.)

Lentil and Rice Summer Salad

This is a fab potluck salad. If you make it for dinner at home, try it topped with a salmon fillet or, for a vegetarian entree, served over spinach or other salad greens. (A word of warning: Don't substitute a different rice. Arborio, the type used in risotto, definitely works best.) The recipe comes from the blog A Couple Cooks.

Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg

Carrot matchsticks, shiitake mushrooms and tender Napa cabbage hide in a tangle of chewy udon noodles. The tofu acts like a sponge, soaking up a sweet-and-spicy honey-Sriracha marinade.

Quinoa with Summer Vegetables

Almonds add a satisfying crunch to the mixture of zucchini, sweet peppers, green onions and quinoa.  

Skillet White Beans

Gluten can sneak into baked bean recipes, but not this one. Maple syrup adds a sweet finish.

Chimichurri Quinoa and Corn Patties

Fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro and oregano add zest to these healthy patties, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. 

Winter Tabbouleh with Fennel and Cranberries

This delicious and healthy twist on a traditional Middle Eastern parsley salad features protein-rich quinoa, cranberries, sunflower seeds and crisp fennel.

Bean and Sweet Potato Patties with Lime-Jalapeno Cream

Because canned beans can be mushy, pair them with crunchy ingredients. Our sweet potato, quinoa and pinto bean patties had plenty of smoky, garlicky flavor. But when we added walnuts and served them over crisp romaine, they soared.

Honey-Soaked Quinoa Salad with Cherries & Cashews

Fresh cherries or grapes, chopped cashews and sliced dried apricots add pops of flavor and color to this lovely gluten-free salad.

Chickpea Sandwich Filling

This nifty mayo-dressed salad uses healthy and budget-friendly chickpeas instead of the traditional tuna, hard-cooked eggs or chicken. Try it in a sandwich or wrap or over a bed of greens.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com