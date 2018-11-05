Homemade Vegetable Soup Recipes
Hearty Vegetarian Chili
Bulgur wheat and mushrooms combine to mimic the texture and flavor of ground beef; chili powder, smoked paprika and chocolate stout lend deep, authentic flavor without a long simmer.
Related: Warm-You-Up Chili Recipes
Vegan Gumbo
If you usually walk past the okra at the farmers market, stop—and make this nutritious meat- and dairy-free take on the New Orleans classic. The recipe comes from Lachelle Cunningham, who is a chef and advocate for the Twin Cities soul food scene.
Peperonata with Potatoes and Egg
This classic Italian braised-pepper stew freezes beautifully. Abra Berens suggests heaping it over potatoes (or even pasta, polenta or couscous) and topping it with a poached or boiled egg. This recipe is from her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.
Creamy Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
Unsweetened coconut milk adds the "creamy" into this quick-cooking blend of sweet potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with coriander, cumin, ginger and cayenne pepper.
Related: Creative Cauliflower Recipes
Chili Verde with Corn Bread Croutons
Bulgur wheat lends meaty texture, fiber and protein to soups and stews, where it can cook in the broth. In our sweet and savory chili, we match the grain with salsa verde, peppers and edamame—a weeknight meal that makes it oh-so-easy to be green.
Related: Fast-Fix Weeknight Recipes
Maple-Chile Butternut Soup
This is a great dairy-free (and cholesterol-free, too) soup in its own right, but a drizzle of Asian-spiced maple syrup adds a wonderfully unexpected kick and dramatic red flourish. The recipe comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook.
Related: Simmering Soups and Stews
Three Sisters Corn-and Chili Chowder
Diane Nemitz of Ludington, Michigan, kept cooking with the native American "three sisters"—corn, beans and squash—until she created this satisfying soup. "I've been experimenting with corn chowders for a while," she notes. "Roasting the corn kernels makes the difference."
Buffalo Corn-Potato Chowder
Inspired by Buffalo chicken wings, this zesty twist on classic cheesy potato soup is perfect for dishing up on game day. (The recipe doesn't call for chicken, but you can add it if you like.)
Pumpkin, Chickpea & Red Lentil Stew
This hearty soup boasts a bounty of veggies and seasonings, including pumpkin or squash, fresh ginger, lime juice, cumin and fresh cilantro.
Thai Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut squash, chicken broth, coconut milk, brown sugar and seasonings combine for a creamy, rich soup. For added flavor, top with Thai Gremolata, a mix of fresh basil or cilantro, chopped peanuts and finely shredded lemon peel.
Apple Harvest Chili
Fresh apple, dried fruit and cashews add color, sweetness and crunch to a ready-in-45 vegetarian chili. For a twist on the traditional toppers (and to hint what's inside), garnish with apple slivers.
Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Soup with Polenta Croutons
Polenta squares crisp up in the oven, becoming croutons that soak up the soup's rich flavors. Caramelized onions and fresh chives add pops of flavor to the butternut squash.
Butternut Squash, Lentil and Wild Rice Stew
Here's a main-dish soup loaded with veggies. Need to reduce the sodium? Use only one can of French onion soup and replace the other with 1-1/2 cups water.
Related: Hearty Slow-Cooker Soups, Stews and Chilies
Ginger-Carrot Soup
Combine caramelized onions, ginger, carrots and a sweet potato for this creamy, pretty soup.
Related: Good-For-You Carrot Recipes
Smoked Tomato Soup
Smoked tomatoes give all-American tomato soup a twist of Ozark flavor. Thyme, garlic and onion bring more depth to the taste.
Cream of Any-Vegetable Soup
Simmering for hours is so Sunday afternoon! On weeknights, whip up this easy and nutritious soup using whatever veggies you have on hand.
Spiced Pumpkin Bisque
The Inn at Irish Hollow in Galena, Illinois, created this creamy, curried soup. You can make your own crème fraîche for the garnish, or use purchased crème fraiche or sour cream.
Creamy Brie Soup
White wine, cream, white wine vinegar, Brie and fresh herbs create a rich appetizer or main dish. Our recipe also tells you how to adjust the ingredients to make Brie Fondue.