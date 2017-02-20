Summer Soup Recipes
Who says soup is only for cool weather? Click or tap ahead to check out some of our favorite summertime soups, including recipes for corn soup, cucumber soup, gazpacho, chilled pea soup and summer squash soup.
Gazpacho Verde
Gazpacho Verde earns its name: Every ingredient in the recipe is green.
Summer Corn Chowder
Sweet corn and soybeans bring a taste of summer to this hearty, healthy chowder that goes together with only a little chopping. Creamed corn adds body to the colorful bowl of soup.
Classic Gazpacho
Most people think of gazpacho as a cold tomato soup, but the name comes from an Arabic word meaning "soaked bread." Aim to prep it a day ahead, so it's well-chilled and the flavors have time to mingle. Serve as shooters or in bowls.
Ham Florentine Soup
Florentine-style dishes have one thing in common: heart-healthy spinach. In this case, the leafy greens combine with chunks of ham in a chowderlike soup. For best results, remove spinach stems before cooking.
Chilled Pea Soup
Andy Schudlich of Epicure Catering and Cherry Basket Farm in Michigan shares this fresh take on a classic chilled pea soup, garnished with toasted almonds and tangy creme fraiche. (That's a French soured cream. You can make your own with Andy's instructions or purchase it-or just use sour cream!)
Easy Noodle Bowl
It takes just 25 minutes to prep this brothy bowl, making it great for weeknights.
Chilled Avocado Soup
After just 15 minutes of prep, this creamy side dish can sit in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Perfect to make ahead!
Chilly Chile Pepper Gazpacho
Your food processor is the MVP of this spicy soup recipe, turning whole tomatoes into a smooth soup base.
Cucumber Basil Gazpacho
This creamy-tasting chilled soup is a natural for serving as an appetizer in small glasses or as a light lunch or supper on hot summer days. The recipe comes from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook (University of Minnesota Press, $29.95).
Creamy Potato and Asparagus Soup
Sauteed asparagus and honey-drizzled bacon top a velvety asparagus soup.
Southwestern Potato Sausage Chowder
Vary the heat of this easy chowder by choosing sweet or hot sausage and serrano or jalapeno pepper. Cumin adds subtle Southwest character.
Minty Pea Soup
Don't mix this bright green soup up with its split pea cousin. Infused with minty flavor and served chilled, it's a refreshing way to kick off a meal.
Sweet Corn Soup with Toasted Corn Guacamole
Guac on soup? Don't knock it until you try it. Guacamole pairs amazingly with summer sweet corn.
Tomatillo Chicken Soup
Tomatillos (the key ingredient in green salsa) look like green tomatoes with papery husks. Although they can be eaten raw, we like to cook tomatillos with other ingredients to mellow and balance their tart flavor.
Corn and Summer Squash Soup with Basil Oil Drizzle
Snipped fresh basil and thyme add just the right accents to a soup that blends sweet corn and summer squash.
Roasted Jalapeno Gazpacho
Going to the trouble to roast a single pepper might seem unnecessary, but it adds a unique depth of flavor to the chilled soup. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Vegetable Garden Soup with Turkey
Fresh green beans, squash and tomato add bright colors and bold flavors to this broth-based soup.
Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons
Creamy avocado slices give depth to this summer soup, while crumbly corn bread croutons add a nice contrast in texture. For a lighter-colored soup, peel the cucumber.
Cold Cream of Cucumber Soup with Shrimp
Toasted walnuts are the perfect crunchy contrast to the cool creaminess of the soup.