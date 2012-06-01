Family-Favorite Soups & Stews
Our recipes for warm-and-comforting soups include family favorites such as beef stew, corn chowder, chicken noodle soup and more.
Buffalo Corn-Potato Chowder
Inspired by Buffalo chicken wings, this zesty twist on classic cheesy potato soup is perfect for dishing up on game day (or any weeknight). The recipe doesn't call for chicken, but you can add it if you like.
Italian Soup
This flavorful soup from Mary Ann Van Wassenhove of Mitchell, South Dakota, is a breeze to make and is heartier than other, similar soups thanks to kidney beans and broccoli.
Brats and Beer Cheddar Chowder
Midwest Living created this hearty chowder to salute the Badger State's German beer, bratwurst and cheese heritage. The tang of the beer and smokiness of the brats hold up to the bold cheddar and caraway.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
This 170-calorie slow-cooker version of a classic comfort food takes just 25 minutes of prep and uses reduced-fat cream cheese in its creamy homemade broth.
Mexican Potato Soup
A favorite comfort food gets a bit of a kick with spicy chorizo sausage and chiles. This recipe is quick enough for a weeknight.
Three Sisters Corn-and-Chili Chowder
This lively chowder uses the three sisters of Native American cooking: corn, beans and squash.
Miner's Beef Stew
In Branson, Missouri, guests dine on this stew at a Silver Dollar City restaurant. The meat slow-cooks for fork-tender results.
Macaroni and Cheese Chowder with Crispy Ham
A splash of hot sauce, a topper of pan-fried ham and a just-right secret ingredient for ultrasmooth creaminess. (Guilty pleasure, thy name is American cheese.)
Hearty Vegetable Soup with Meatballs
This version of a cold-weather staple, from author and cooking-school instructor Marilyn Harris of Cincinnati, features basil-flecked meatballs. "This is a quickie version of veggie-beef I created that's great to make when time is limited," Marilyn says. "But it still has all of the good flavors."
Autumn Beef Stew
We riffed off Julia Child's legendary boeuf bourguignon, stealing her trick of flavoring a wine-rich beef stew with bacon drippings, but adding generous chunks of carrot, potato and butternut squash.
Butternut Squash, Lentil and Wild Rice Stew
Here's a main-dish soup loaded with veggies. Need to reduce the sodium? Use only one can of French onion soup and replace the other with 1-1/2 cups water.
Shortcut Dumpling Soup
You'll be amazed what a quick simmer with fresh ginger and scallions will do for boxed chicken broth. Throw in frozen pot stickers (Chinese dumplings), edamame and red cabbage for a nutritious dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.
Sweet Potato-Corn Chowder
Cincinnati Chef Paul Dagenbach upgraded the classic Midwest corn chowder. Sweet potatoes and andouille sausage made their way into the mix, along with cumin, chili powder and Cajun spice for a little zing.
Souper Spaghetti
Use classic spaghetti ingredients—sauce, diced tomatoes, ground beef, noodles and Italian seasoning—to create this easy soup. A salad and garlic bread complete the meal.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Diane Buller of Champaign, Illinois, shared this flavorful version of the classic tortilla soup. Garbanzo beans add extra texture and protein.
Slow-Cooker Brat and Sauerkraut Soup
Potatoes, onion, sauerkraut and brats pack in the German flavor in this homey slow-cooker soup. Try with Whole Wheat Pretzel Rolls; the soft pretzels' chewy, brown exterior comes from being boiled in an alkaline solution—the 1/4 cup baking soda in the water isn't a typo!
Smoked Tomato Soup
Smoked tomatoes give all-American tomato soup a twist of Ozark flavor. Thyme, garlic and onion bring more depth to the taste.
White Surprise Chili
This high-protein main dish looks like navy bean soup but is actually a mild chicken chili.
Asian Beef Barley Soup
We love this contemporary global twist on classic Midwest beef-barley soup. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while a tiny bit of curry powder and hot chili oil add zip. The recipe comes from Beth Seuferer of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Spiced Pumpkin Bisque
The Inn at Irish Hollow in Galena, Illinois, created this creamy, curried soup. You can make your own crème fraîche for the garnish, or use purchased crème fraiche or sour cream.
Cheesy Potato Soup
Potato, bacon and cheese—all the flavors you love in a bowl of soup! The American cheese keeps the soup from curdling while it slow cooks. Mashing cooked potatoes a bit gives it some body, while the bacon adds a smoky-salty taste to this soup.
Wild Rice and Chicken Soup
Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, slow-cook the best.
Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Soup with Polenta Croutons
Polenta squares crisp up in the oven, becoming croutons that soak up the soup's rich fall flavors. Caramelized onions and fresh chives add pops of flavor to the butternut squash.
Lentil-Ham Soup
Fresh spinach and sliced carrots add a vitamin-rich veggie punch to this easy slow-cooker soup. Top with shaved Parmesan, if you like.
Chipotle Black Bean Chili
Inspired by traditional Mexican mole, this hearty vegetarian chili includes a touch of chocolate to add depth. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce give a rich smokiness. If you like, you can save half the chili to make Stacked Black Bean Enchilada Pie.
Beef and Bulgur Soup with Chickpeas
Several spices flavor this low-cal soup, including cumin, ginger and garam masala.