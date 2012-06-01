Family-Favorite Soups & Stews

By Midwest Living editors Updated December 03, 2022

Our recipes for warm-and-comforting soups include family favorites such as beef stew, corn chowder, chicken noodle soup and more.

Buffalo Corn-Potato Chowder

Inspired by Buffalo chicken wings, this zesty twist on classic cheesy potato soup is perfect for dishing up on game day (or any weeknight). The recipe doesn't call for chicken, but you can add it if you like.

Related: Try Our Easy Potato Soup or Iowa Corn Chowder

Italian Soup

This flavorful soup from Mary Ann Van Wassenhove of Mitchell, South Dakota, is a breeze to make and is heartier than other, similar soups thanks to kidney beans and broccoli.

Brats and Beer Cheddar Chowder

Credit: Mark Thomas
Midwest Living created this hearty chowder to salute the Badger State's German beer, bratwurst and cheese heritage. The tang of the beer and smokiness of the brats hold up to the bold cheddar and caraway.

Related: Soups Inspired by Each Midwest State

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

This 170-calorie slow-cooker version of a classic comfort food takes just 25 minutes of prep and uses reduced-fat cream cheese in its creamy homemade broth.

Related: Slow-Cooker Soups, Stews and Chilies

Mexican Potato Soup

Credit: Brie Passano
A favorite comfort food gets a bit of a kick with spicy chorizo sausage and chiles. This recipe is quick enough for a weeknight.

Related: Fast-Fix Weeknight Recipes

Three Sisters Corn-and-Chili Chowder

This lively chowder uses the three sisters of Native American cooking: corn, beans and squash.

Related: Simmering Soups and Stews

Miner's Beef Stew

In Branson, Missouri, guests dine on this stew at a Silver Dollar City restaurant. The meat slow-cooks for fork-tender results.

Related: Try Our Saturday Night Beef Vegetable Soup

Macaroni and Cheese Chowder with Crispy Ham

A splash of hot sauce, a topper of pan-fried ham and a just-right secret ingredient for ultrasmooth creaminess. (Guilty pleasure, thy name is American cheese.)

Related: Try Our Veggie Cheese Chowder

Hearty Vegetable Soup with Meatballs

This version of a cold-weather staple, from author and cooking-school instructor Marilyn Harris of Cincinnati, features basil-flecked meatballs. "This is a quickie version of veggie-beef I created that's great to make when time is limited," Marilyn says. "But it still has all of the good flavors."

Autumn Beef Stew

We riffed off Julia Child's legendary boeuf bourguignon, stealing her trick of flavoring a wine-rich beef stew with bacon drippings, but adding generous chunks of carrot, potato and butternut squash.

Butternut Squash, Lentil and Wild Rice Stew

Here's a main-dish soup loaded with veggies. Need to reduce the sodium? Use only one can of French onion soup and replace the other with 1-1/2 cups water.

Related: Try Our Curried Lentil Soup or Tomato Lentil Soup

Shortcut Dumpling Soup

You'll be amazed what a quick simmer with fresh ginger and scallions will do for boxed chicken broth. Throw in frozen pot stickers (Chinese dumplings), edamame and red cabbage for a nutritious dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.

Related: 6 Soul-Satisfying Asian-Style Soup Recipes

Sweet Potato-Corn Chowder

Cincinnati Chef Paul Dagenbach upgraded the classic Midwest corn chowder. Sweet potatoes and andouille sausage made their way into the mix, along with cumin, chili powder and Cajun spice for a little zing.

Related: Try Midwest Ham Chowder or Corn Sausage Chowder

Souper Spaghetti

Use classic spaghetti ingredients—sauce, diced tomatoes, ground beef, noodles and Italian seasoning—to create this easy soup. A salad and garlic bread complete the meal.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Diane Buller of Champaign, Illinois, shared this flavorful version of the classic tortilla soup. Garbanzo beans add extra texture and protein.

Related: Try Our  Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Slow-Cooker Brat and Sauerkraut Soup

Potatoes, onion, sauerkraut and brats pack in the German flavor in this homey slow-cooker soup. Try with Whole Wheat Pretzel Rolls; the soft pretzels' chewy, brown exterior comes from being boiled in an alkaline solution—the 1/4 cup baking soda in the water isn't a typo!

Smoked Tomato Soup

Smoked tomatoes give all-American tomato soup a twist of Ozark flavor. Thyme, garlic and onion bring more depth to the taste.

Related: Try Old-Fashioned Cream of Tomato Soup

White Surprise Chili

This high-protein main dish looks like navy bean soup but is actually a mild chicken chili.

Related: Warm-You-Up Chili Recipes

Asian Beef Barley Soup

We love this contemporary global twist on classic Midwest beef-barley soup. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while a tiny bit of curry powder and hot chili oil add zip. The recipe comes from Beth Seuferer of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Spiced Pumpkin Bisque

The Inn at Irish Hollow in Galena, Illinois, created this creamy, curried soup. You can make your own crème fraîche for the garnish, or use purchased crème fraiche or sour cream.

Related: Try Our So-Creamy Sweet Potato Soup

Cheesy Potato Soup

Potato, bacon and cheese—all the flavors you love in a bowl of soup! The American cheese keeps the soup from curdling while it slow cooks. Mashing cooked potatoes a bit gives it some body, while the bacon adds a smoky-salty taste to this soup.

Related: Smoky, Sizzling Bacon Recipes

Wild Rice and Chicken Soup

Mix a can of cream of chicken soup, mushrooms, veggies and rice mix for the soup base. Any boneless cooked chicken works in this recipe, but chicken thighs, with more moisture from fat, slow-cook the best.

Gluten-Free Butternut Squash Soup with Polenta Croutons

Polenta squares crisp up in the oven, becoming croutons that soak up the soup's rich fall flavors. Caramelized onions and fresh chives add pops of flavor to the butternut squash.

Related: Try Steaming Sweet Butternut Bisque

Lentil-Ham Soup

Fresh spinach and sliced carrots add a vitamin-rich veggie punch to this easy slow-cooker soup. Top with shaved Parmesan, if you like.

Chipotle Black Bean Chili

Inspired by traditional Mexican mole, this hearty vegetarian chili includes a touch of chocolate to add depth. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce give a rich smokiness. If you like, you can save half the chili to make Stacked Black Bean Enchilada Pie.

Related: Top Vegetarian Recipes

Beef and Bulgur Soup with Chickpeas

Credit: Mark Thomas
Several spices flavor this low-cal soup, including cumin, ginger and garam masala. 

