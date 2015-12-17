6 Soul-Satisfying Asian-Style Soup Recipes

By Hannah Agran; Recipes: Laura Marzen; Photographer: Blaine Moats Updated December 03, 2022

The Midwest's explosion of ramen shops inspired our six Asian-style soups—including dumpling soup, pad thai, and pork ramen—that are satisfying with every sip.

Shortcut Dumpling Soup

You'll be amazed what a quick simmer with fresh ginger and scallions will do for boxed chicken broth. Throw in frozen pot stickers (Chinese dumplings), edamame and red cabbage for a nutritious dinner that's ready in 30 minutes.

Pork Ramen

The raging ramen restaurant fad has taught us that this centuries-old Japanese dish has approximately nothing to do with dorm-room fare. Our version features succulent pork shoulder, poached egg, bok choy, enoki mushrooms, crisp nori (seaweed) and a splash of chili oil. (Try doing all that in a Styrofoam cup.)

Pad Thai Soup

We reimagined the traditionally sticky noodle stir-fry as a speedy soup. Peanuts, cilantro, lime zest and tangy tamarind fruit lend spot-on takeout flavor to rice noodles, chicken and zucchini.

Spicy Shrimp Tom-Yum

This classic Thai soup usually starts with simmering shrimp shells to make stock. We opted for a shortcut, adding tomato, mushroom and shrimp to boxed seafood stock that we flavored with lemongrass and galangal (a knobby cousin to ginger).

Szechuan Dan Dan

Originally sold as street food in China, this spicy dish features ground pork, lo mein noodles and a dark broth flavored with five-spice powder, black bean paste and black vinegar. We added snow peas and Chinese broccoli for color and nutrition.

Fusion Bowl with Tofu and Soft-Cooked Egg

Carrot matchsticks, shiitake mushrooms and tender Napa cabbage hide in a tangle of chewy udon noodles. The tofu acts like a sponge, soaking up a sweet-and-spicy honey-Sriracha marinade. Love bowls? Try our Salmon Grain Bowl with Carrot-Miso Dressing, too. 

