Browse dozens of recipes for hearty Midwest stews, chowders and soups, including Bacon and Baked Potato Soup, Brats and Beer Cheddar Chowder, Wild Rice and Chicken Soup and Kansas City Steak Soup.

Soul Soup: How A Cincinnati Chef Combats Hunger

Every night, thousands of Midwest kids go to bed hungry. Every day, thousands of pounds of edible food go to landfills. One Cincinnati chef is using soup to close the gap.
Vegetable Soup Recipes

Vegetarian chili, maple-chile butternut soup, buffalo corn-potato chowder and ratatouille bisque are just a few of our vegetable soup recipes that deliver great flavor and nutrition.
Summer Soup Recipes

Who says soup is only for cool weather? Click or tap ahead to check out some of our favorite summertime soups, including recipes for corn soup, cucumber soup, gazpacho, chilled pea soup and summer squash soup.
6 Soul-Satisfying Asian Soup Recipes

The Midwest's explosion of ramen shops inspired our six Asian soups—including dumpling soup, pad thai, and pork ramen—that are every sip as satisfying as Mom's chicken-noodle.
How to Organize a Soup Swap

Six friends + six soups + a chilly night = one great get-together. Here's how to throw your party, including new recipes from readers to get you started.
Warm-You-Up Freezer Soups

Beat the dinnertime rush (or lunchtime boredom) by making a large batch of soup on the weekend and freezing it in large or small containers for future meals. These recipes for hearty soups and chilis all freeze beautifully.
Hearty Slow-Cooker Soups, Stews & Chilies

Make cheesy potato soup, black-bean chili, beef stew and more with our 25 kitchen-tested recipes.
Simmering Soups and Stews

Dish out a steaming bowl of comfort food with 50 of our favorite recipes for soups, stews, chowders, chilis and bisques.
9 Prizewinning Reader Chili Recipes

Midwest Soups State by State

40 Family-Favorite Soups & Stews

Best Chili Recipes

Autumn Soups

Readers thumbed through dog-eared recipes to help find their best autumn soup recipes.

