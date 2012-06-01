Super Sandwich Recipes
Try our recipes for both hot and cold sandwiches: meatball subs, chicken salad sandwiches, wraps, reuben sandwiches, stuffed cheesesteaks and other easy, hearty sandwiches.
Mexican Chicken Meatball Subs
Although this recipe looks long, the sandwiches are actually quite efficient to make, even on a weeknight, because you saute the veggies while the meatballs bake.
Birchwood BLT
Tracy Singleton, owner of the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis, combines summer's greatest hits-heirloom tomatoes, basil and sweet corn-in what she calls "a kitchen sink sandwich."
Chipotle Chicken and Cheddar Panini
A handy supermarket product-chipotle-flavor mayo-is the secret ingredient in this loaded sandwich. We love the convenience, but if you like, stir 1 teaspoon of minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce into regular mayonnaise instead.
Chicken, Bacon, and Cheddar Submarines
This crowd-pleasing party sandwich works on your schedule. You can prepare and bake it all at once for a party, or assemble the sandwiches the night before, and then bake them when your guests are ready to eat. Perfect for Game Day!
Pan Bagnat
A sandwich that improves with age? Oui! The name of this classic French tuna sandwich means "bathed bread," a reference to brushing the baguette with olive oil to ward off sogginess.
Chicken Cuban Sandwiches
We traded the traditional roast pork for rotisserie chicken, but kept the signature Cuban flavors-mustard, onion and pickles.
Smyth Steak Sandwiches
Crumbled blue cheese adds salty punch to these indulgent but easy-to-make sandwiches served at The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee.
Basic Chicken Salad
We call this chicken salad "basic," but thanks to lemon juice and fresh green onion and parsley, it's anything but boring.
Chicken Banh Mi
Layer rotisserie chicken with crisp veggies, mayo and zippy sesame dressing on a soft roll for this easy version of the popular Vietnamese sandwich.
Chickpea Sandwich Filling
This nifty mayo-dressed salad uses healthy and budget-friendly chickpeas instead of the traditional tuna, hard-cooked eggs or chicken. Try it in a sandwich or wrap or over a bed of greens.
Pressed Pastrami and Slaw Sandwich
Squashed PB&J? Bad news. But our grown-up sandwich tastes better pressed, making it perfect for tossing in a cooler or beach bag.
Grilled Eggplant and Mozzarella Hero with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Basil Pesto
This scrumptious mess of a sandwich is every bit as satisfying as a classic Italian sub--and if you prepare the tomato sauce and pesto in advance (or use purchased pesto), the sandwiches come together super fast. The recipe comes from Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio.
Sticky Asian Pork Wrap
A $1,000 winner in one of our recipe contests, this colorful sandwich from Lori McLain of Denton, Texas, is a flavor twist on a classic Midwestern tenderloin sandwich.
Chicken Focaccia Bread Sandwiches
Make these hearty sandwiches for a quick lunch or dinner. Add fresh fruit and a beverage for a picnic.
Easy Twice-Baked Meatballs
Just four ingredients combine for a cheesy meatball dish you can spoon into hoagie buns. The recipe is from a Perrysburg, Ohio, reader who says she never has leftovers when she takes this dish to get-togethers.
Stuffed Cheesesteaks
This amazing steak sandwich is the creation of Karen Gibson of Cincinnati, who entered it in Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off. The unusual flavor combo? A mix that includes a little chocolate, cinnamon and allspice.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Root Beer
A surprise ingredient, root beer, adds sweetness to this roast and its dark sauce. Try leftover pork in quesadillas or stir it into ramen noodles.
Chicken Sausage Sandwiches with Watermelon Salsa
Basil and lime juice flavor the fruity salsa on this ready-in-minutes, low-cal grilled sausage sandwich.
The Regal Reuben
Honors for creating the Reuben sandwich may go to Reuben Kulakofsky and his poker pals at the former Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, where the sandwich was first served in the 1920s. Here's our version of the corned beef-and-sauerkraut classic.
Pressed Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich
Our grown-up tuna sandwich tastes better pressed, making it perfect to eat on the go.
Rachel Sandwiches
Len Skvor trades the traditional corned beef for thin-sliced turkey in this twist on a classic Reuben at his Cork 'n Fork Deli 'n Grill in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To reduce the sodium, rinse sauerkraut with cold water before using.
Grilled cheese trio
Top: Try smooth, buttery Havarti melted over thin Granny Smith apple slices and cranberry-orange relish on hearty whole grain bread.
Middle: Nutty, buttery Gouda drapes over caramelized onion and mushrooms on sliced challah.
Bottom: Our BLC (bacon, lettuce and cheese) features spinach and smoky cheddar on marbled rye.
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Chuck roasts come out so tender in the slow cooker, and this cheaper cut of meat is easy on the budget. For dinner, spoon the beef onto hoagie buns and top with provolone, onions and peppers, then pop it under the broiler to melt the cheese.
Meat Loaf Sandwich
Ina Pinkney, who used to run Ina's in Chicago, blended three kinds of ground meat for this meat loaf, which makes a perfect sandwich. "America's love affair with meat loaf is historic," Ina says. "Just saying the word 'meat loaf' conjures up a delicious experience."
Applejack Turkey Sandwich
Grilled sweet peppers and onion add crunch to the sweet-smoky Applejack Turkey Sandwich from Gobbler's Restaurant in Gaylord, Michigan.
Smoky Brisket Sandwiches
Brisket is a tough cut of meat that's transformed into heavenly tenderness with slow, low cooking. Serve on crusty ciabatta rolls. If you like morel mushrooms (and can find them!), try them here.
Ultimate Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwich
This gooey mess of caramelized onion and barbecue sauce also tastes great as a cold sandwich. (And did you know caramelized onions freezes well? Make extra for topping burgers, pizzas and more.)
Mini Italian Beef Sandwiches with Pepperoncini Slaw
These little beef sandwiches make a great appetizer for a party. And you can put them together in just 20 minutes.
Easy Bacon Sandwiches
Create fun, bursting-with-flavor sandwiches with just a few simple ingredients -- including, of course, bacon! Clockwise, from top left:
On a flour tortilla, combine scrambled eggs, pico de gallo or salsa, pepper Jack cheese and chopped bacon. Serve it rolled up or open face.
Rye bread gets topped with Dijon-style mustard, bacon slices, Granny Smith apple slices and Brie.
On sliced wheat bread, layer Canadian bacon, coleslaw, pickles and barbecue sauce.
Top a toasted English muffin with peanut butter, bacon, banana slices and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Party pumpernickel bread gets a topping of sliced pear (brushed with lemon juice), blue cheese crumbles, bacon and honey.
Toasted white bread meets sliced roasted turkey, bacon strips, avocado and fresh ground pepper.