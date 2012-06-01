Super Sandwich Recipes

Create fun, bursting-with-flavor sandwiches with just a few simple ingredients -- including, of course, bacon! Clockwise, from top left:

On a flour tortilla, combine scrambled eggs, pico de gallo or salsa, pepper Jack cheese and chopped bacon. Serve it rolled up or open face.

Rye bread gets topped with Dijon-style mustard, bacon slices, Granny Smith apple slices and Brie.

On sliced wheat bread, layer Canadian bacon, coleslaw, pickles and barbecue sauce.

Top a toasted English muffin with peanut butter, bacon, banana slices and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Party pumpernickel bread gets a topping of sliced pear (brushed with lemon juice), blue cheese crumbles, bacon and honey.

Toasted white bread meets sliced roasted turkey, bacon strips, avocado and fresh ground pepper.