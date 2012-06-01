Super Sandwich Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated May 22, 2021

Try our recipes for both hot and cold sandwiches: meatball subs, chicken salad sandwiches, wraps, reuben sandwiches, stuffed cheesesteaks and other easy, hearty sandwiches.

Start Slideshow

1 of 29

Mexican Chicken Meatball Subs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Although this recipe looks long, the sandwiches are actually quite efficient to make, even on a weeknight, because you saute the veggies while the meatballs bake.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Birchwood BLT

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tracy Singleton, owner of the Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis, combines summer's greatest hits-heirloom tomatoes, basil and sweet corn-in what she calls "a kitchen sink sandwich."

3 of 29

Chipotle Chicken and Cheddar Panini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A handy supermarket product-chipotle-flavor mayo-is the secret ingredient in this loaded sandwich. We love the convenience, but if you like, stir 1 teaspoon of minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce into regular mayonnaise instead.

Advertisement

4 of 29

Chicken, Bacon, and Cheddar Submarines

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crowd-pleasing party sandwich works on your schedule. You can prepare and bake it all at once for a party, or assemble the sandwiches the night before, and then bake them when your guests are ready to eat. Perfect for Game Day!

5 of 29

Pan Bagnat

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A sandwich that improves with age? Oui! The name of this classic French tuna sandwich means "bathed bread," a reference to brushing the baguette with olive oil to ward off sogginess.

6 of 29

Chicken Cuban Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We traded the traditional roast pork for rotisserie chicken, but kept the signature Cuban flavors-mustard, onion and pickles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 29

Smyth Steak Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crumbled blue cheese adds salty punch to these indulgent but easy-to-make sandwiches served at The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee.

8 of 29

Basic Chicken Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We call this chicken salad "basic," but thanks to lemon juice and fresh green onion and parsley, it's anything but boring. 

9 of 29

Chicken Banh Mi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Layer rotisserie chicken with crisp veggies, mayo and zippy sesame dressing on a soft roll for this easy version of the popular Vietnamese sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 29

Chickpea Sandwich Filling

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This nifty mayo-dressed salad uses healthy and budget-friendly chickpeas instead of the traditional tuna, hard-cooked eggs or chicken. Try it in a sandwich or wrap or over a bed of greens.

11 of 29

Pressed Pastrami and Slaw Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Squashed PB&J? Bad news. But our grown-up sandwich tastes better pressed, making it perfect for tossing in a cooler or beach bag. 

12 of 29

Grilled Eggplant and Mozzarella Hero with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Basil Pesto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This scrumptious mess of a sandwich is every bit as satisfying as a classic Italian sub--and if you prepare the tomato sauce and pesto in advance (or use purchased pesto), the sandwiches come together super fast. The recipe comes from Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 29

Sticky Asian Pork Wrap

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A $1,000 winner in one of our recipe contests, this colorful sandwich from Lori McLain of Denton, Texas, is a flavor twist on a classic Midwestern tenderloin sandwich.

14 of 29

Chicken Focaccia Bread Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make these hearty sandwiches for a quick lunch or dinner. Add fresh fruit and a beverage for a picnic.

15 of 29

Easy Twice-Baked Meatballs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Just four ingredients combine for a cheesy meatball dish you can spoon into hoagie buns. The recipe is from a Perrysburg, Ohio, reader who says she never has leftovers when she takes this dish to get-togethers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 29

Stuffed Cheesesteaks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This amazing steak sandwich is the creation of Karen Gibson of Cincinnati, who entered it in Midwest Living's first Best of the Midwest cook-off. The unusual flavor combo? A mix that includes a little chocolate, cinnamon and allspice.

17 of 29

Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Root Beer

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A surprise ingredient, root beer, adds sweetness to this roast and its dark sauce. Try leftover pork in quesadillas or stir it into ramen noodles.

18 of 29

Chicken Sausage Sandwiches with Watermelon Salsa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Basil and lime juice flavor the fruity salsa on this ready-in-minutes, low-cal grilled sausage sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 29

The Regal Reuben

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Honors for creating the Reuben sandwich may go to Reuben Kulakofsky and his poker pals at the former Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, where the sandwich was first served in the 1920s. Here's our version of the corned beef-and-sauerkraut classic.

20 of 29

Pressed Mediterranean Tuna Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our grown-up tuna sandwich tastes better pressed, making it perfect to eat on the go.

21 of 29

Rachel Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Len Skvor trades the traditional corned beef for thin-sliced turkey in this twist on a classic Reuben at his Cork 'n Fork Deli 'n Grill in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. To reduce the sodium, rinse sauerkraut with cold water before using.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 29

Grilled cheese trio

Top: Try smooth, buttery Havarti melted over thin Granny Smith apple slices and cranberry-orange relish on hearty whole grain bread.

Middle: Nutty, buttery Gouda drapes over caramelized onion and mushrooms on sliced challah.

Bottom: Our BLC (bacon, lettuce and cheese) features spinach and smoky cheddar on marbled rye.

23 of 29

Italian Beef Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chuck roasts come out so tender in the slow cooker, and this cheaper cut of meat is easy on the budget. For dinner, spoon the beef onto hoagie buns and top with provolone, onions and peppers, then pop it under the broiler to melt the cheese.

24 of 29

Meat Loaf Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ina Pinkney, who used to run Ina's in Chicago, blended three kinds of ground meat for this meat loaf, which makes a perfect sandwich. "America's love affair with meat loaf is historic," Ina says. "Just saying the word 'meat loaf' conjures up a delicious experience."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 29

Applejack Turkey Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilled sweet peppers and onion add crunch to the sweet-smoky Applejack Turkey Sandwich from Gobbler's Restaurant in Gaylord, Michigan.

26 of 29

Smoky Brisket Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brisket is a tough cut of meat that's transformed into heavenly tenderness with slow, low cooking. Serve on crusty ciabatta rolls. If you like morel mushrooms (and can find them!), try them here.

27 of 29

Ultimate Grilled Ham-and-Cheese Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This gooey mess of caramelized onion and barbecue sauce also tastes great as a cold sandwich. (And did you know caramelized onions freezes well? Make extra for topping burgers, pizzas and more.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 29

Mini Italian Beef Sandwiches with Pepperoncini Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These little beef sandwiches make a great appetizer for a party. And you can put them together in just 20 minutes.

29 of 29

Easy Bacon Sandwiches

Create fun, bursting-with-flavor sandwiches with just a few simple ingredients -- including, of course, bacon! Clockwise, from top left:

On a flour tortilla, combine scrambled eggs, pico de gallo or salsa, pepper Jack cheese and chopped bacon. Serve it rolled up or open face.

Rye bread gets topped with Dijon-style mustard, bacon slices, Granny Smith apple slices and Brie.

On sliced wheat bread, layer Canadian bacon, coleslaw, pickles and barbecue sauce.

Top a toasted English muffin with peanut butter, bacon, banana slices and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Party pumpernickel bread gets a topping of sliced pear (brushed with lemon juice), blue cheese crumbles, bacon and honey.

Toasted white bread meets sliced roasted turkey, bacon strips, avocado and fresh ground pepper.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com