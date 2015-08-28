Sloppy Joe Recipes 5 Ways

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated May 24, 2021

Our homemade sloppy joes—traditional, vegetarian or slow cooker—will help you get dinner on the table fast.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Medium to hot salsa adds a touch of heat to this favorite meal. Simmer the meat and veggie mixture for up to eight hours for a classic sandwich filling-and set some aside for Spicy Beef Taco Salad the next day.

3 of 5

Bean-Mushroom Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Canned beans supply fill-you-up protein at a fraction of the cost, fat and calories of ground beef or turkey. In our sloppy joes, we dress navy beans in mustardy tomato sauce that has all the familiar flavor of the meaty original.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Tex-Mex Chicken Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Scoop this versatile chicken-pork filling into toasted tortillas for taco night, combine with hot rice to stuff into flour tortillas for burritos or serve on a hoagie bun for a more traditional sloppy joe sandwich.

5 of 5

Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pinto beans and ground rice replace meat in this nutritious version of the popular sandwich.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com