Sloppy Joe Recipes 5 Ways
Our homemade sloppy joes—traditional, vegetarian or slow cooker—will help you get dinner on the table fast.
Sloppy Joes
Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings.
Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes
Medium to hot salsa adds a touch of heat to this favorite meal. Simmer the meat and veggie mixture for up to eight hours for a classic sandwich filling-and set some aside for Spicy Beef Taco Salad the next day.
Bean-Mushroom Sloppy Joes
Canned beans supply fill-you-up protein at a fraction of the cost, fat and calories of ground beef or turkey. In our sloppy joes, we dress navy beans in mustardy tomato sauce that has all the familiar flavor of the meaty original.
Tex-Mex Chicken Sloppy Joes
Scoop this versatile chicken-pork filling into toasted tortillas for taco night, combine with hot rice to stuff into flour tortillas for burritos or serve on a hoagie bun for a more traditional sloppy joe sandwich.
Vegetarian Sloppy Joes
Pinto beans and ground rice replace meat in this nutritious version of the popular sandwich.