17 Delicious Sandwich Wrap Recipes for Super-Easy Meals

By Midwest Living editors January 10, 2023
Tired of bread? Lighten up your sandwich routine with our flavorful and healthy wrap recipes that lean on lettuce, tortillas, pitas and more. Try these versatile ideas for quick lunches, easy dinners, potlucks and parties. 

Thai Chicken Wraps

These colorful and healthy wraps make clever use of collard greens and are loaded with rotisserie chicken, a rainbow of vegetables and creamy peanut sauce.
Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad

For this ultra-comforting wrap, blanket spiced chicken thighs, parsley-studded Israeli salad and a dollop of creamy tahini in a warm, pillowy pita. 

Santa Fe Turkey Wraps

In these easy turkey wraps, jalapeno cream cheese and roasted corn subtly dial up the heat on classic ingredients like avocado, tomato and lettuce. This recipe is also a wonderful potluck or picnic dish because it travels well. Tightly wrap each sandwich in foil or plastic wrap and place dressing in an airtight container to tote. 
 

Laap Tofu

This Thai recipe could officially hook you on tofu. Laap (or larb, as it's often spelled) is an herby ground meat or tofu salad that's eaten across Thailand and scooped with lettuce.
 
Pesto-Veggie Gyros

Halloumi, fresh veggies and flatbreads all get a turn on the grill and are paired with punchy pesto vinaigrette for a fast, warm-weather supper.

Toasted Pizza Wraps

Versatility is the beauty of this toasted pizza wrap. Though our version holds Italian turkey sausage, cheese and tomato sauce, you can customize yours based on what pizza toppings are in your fridge (or please your crew). 

Char Siu Pork Belly Buns

In this recipe from chef Karen Bell of Milwaukee's Bavette La Boucherie, rich, hoisin-glazed pork belly nestles in soft white steamed buns with cilantro and pickled veggies. The process is a weekend-long event—but it's well worth the effort. 

Crispy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Once you try this sweet and spicy chicken salad recipe, you'll want to enjoy it on the regular. Jarred mango chutney and raisins add sweetness and mild spice to this chicken salad. For a healthier version, trade the mayonnaise for yogurt.

Salmon Wrapsody

Let us set the scene for you: Salmon is marinated in a bath of lemon juice, shallots, garlic and dill, grilled to flaky perfection, then wrapped up with garlic-lemon mayonnaise and lettuce. Pair with kettle chips for a lightened-up, herbaceous take on fish and chips. 

Two-for-One Stuffed Party Pinwheels

Yes, this wrap is technically a party app. But who says you can't enjoy it as a main? Our stuffed party pinwheel recipe lets you choose your own adventure. One version is flavored with curry powder, the other with garlic and herbs. (Spoiler: You can't go wrong with either.) 

Greek Chicken Wrap

Plate up dinner in a hurry with this simple and nutritious supper wrap. A quick, garlicky stir-together sauce made with yogurt and feta cheese is the secret to its finger-licking flavor.

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce is a quick and easy substitution for traditional wraps, and it offers a refreshing crunch to complement sweet and sour ingredients. Sweet hoisin and rice vinegar flavor tender beef chuck pot roast in this delicious low-carb recipe. 

Breakfast Burritos

Stuff a tortilla with a hearty mixture of hash browns, sausage, bacon, eggs, cheese and chopped veggies for a breakfast burrito that'll keep you fueled all morning. Top with sour cream and salsa for extra zip, if you please. 

Barbecue Beef Wrap

The best part about these wraps made with leftover shredded roast beef and packaged broccoli slaw? They can be made up to a full day in advance. Just fill, wrap tightly and chill until it's time to eat.

Chicken Sausage Sandwiches with Watermelon Salsa

Salsa is an instant way to add a rainbow of color and low-cal flavor to wraps. In this ready-in-minutes, healthy grilled sausage sandwich, basil and lime juice lend a major boost to chunky watermelon salsa. 

Sticky Asian Pork Wrap

With grilled pork cutlets, a tangy Asian-inspired slaw and warm flatbread, this colorful sandwich is a flavor twist on a classic Midwestern tenderloin sandwich.

Swiss Chard, Egg and Potato Wrap

Mixing egg whites and whole eggs means you can trim some fat and cholesterol without losing all the flavor in this veggie-packed breakfast wrap. 

