Summer Salad Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 01, 2021

These fresh, colorful salads-with veggies, fruits, hearty grains and more-are gorgeous enough to brighten up a picnic table all by themselves.

Peach Panzanella

Make this gorgeous twist on the classic Italian salad with only the ripest summer peaches and tomatoes, so the bread soaks up all the sweet juices.

Mexican Street Corn Macaroni Salad

In Mexico, grilled corn comes coated in mayonnaise, lime, cheese and cilantro. We just added pasta, plus lots of green onion for bite. It's a macaroni salad that's anything but basic.

Grilled Watermelon and Arugula Salad

Credit: Brie Passano
Two things make this grilled watermelon amazing. High heat draws out moisture and intensifies watermelon's sweetness, and the rub creates additional caramelization for even deeper flavor notes.

Greek to Me Tomato Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
Tuck grilled Halloumi cheese among ripe heirloom tomatoes. Scatter with quick-pickled red onion, oregano, pepper and olive oil. Dive in like it's the Aegean.

Two-Bean Salad with Tarragon

Credit: Brie Passano
Don't stop at beans. You'll want to use the lemony vinaigrette from this recipe all summer long on lettuce salads, asparagus or boiled baby potatoes.

Penne with Lentils and Feta

Credit: Brie Passano
Hearty and wholesome, this pasta salad is loaded with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lentils, salty cheese and parsley, all cloaked in a light and bright red wine vinaigrette.

Beet and Orange Salad With Walnuts

Credit: Brie Passano
Honey and orange juice boost the natural sweetness of beets. We couldn't resist adding goat cheese, but the salad's equally good without.

Coconut Shrimp and Watermelon Salad

Credit: Jay Wilde
This fresh and flavorful salad is a perfect dinner for a hot night, especially with a glass of crisp white wine. Be sure to use unsweetened coconut for the best flavor.

Basil Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese

Credit: Brie Passano
This salad is a sleeper hit. You may not have thought to put these ingredients together before now, but here's your new favorite lunch (or breakfast) meal.

Unforbidden Fruit Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
Learn to love your melon by dousing it in lime juice, with zippy chilies, cilantro and crunchy pepitas. Can you eat it with your morning eggs? A bowl of yogurt? Fajitas? A beer? Yep.

Green Bean Tabbouleh

Credit: Blaine Moats
This is a perfect summer salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.

Greek Orzo Salad

Olives and feta give salty punch to this pasta salad from Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop in Minneapolis.

Greek Salad with Halloumi

Credit: Blaine Moats
Halloumi is a salty Greek cheese that you can grill with delicious results--like a fried mozzarella stick that showed up at a barbecue. Find it at Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and some supermarkets.

Farro and Olive Salad

Credit: Blaine Moats
This salad is a great barbecue side, or hearty enough for a stand-alone meal. At Kansas' Elderslie Farm, chef Katharine Elder likes to keep a big batch on hand to eat for lunch.

Thai Beef and Noodle Salad

Lean flank steak, whole wheat pasta and crisp vegetables make this Asian-inspired salad a healthy choice. Ditching that time-consuming (and all-too-easy-to-forget) step of marinating the meat makes it genius.

Bacon, Blue Cheese and Nectarine Salad

Nectarines appear twice in this irresistible rainbow of a salad: sliced on top for pretty summer punch and pureed in the dressing for fruity tang and silky smoothness. (Note: The dressing can be made ahead and chilled for up to 3 hours; if possible, return the dressing to room temperature before serving.)

Arugula Salad with Brioche Croutons

Any crouton is delicious, but a crouton made with buttery brioche? Divine. It's a luxe addition to this simple lemon-dressed salad from Epicure Catering in Michigan. (This recipe makes a generous amount of croutons; store extras in an airtight container for a day or two.)

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta

You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Little Eater, in Columbus, Ohio.

Rice and Red Bean Salad

Chili powder and cumin flavor this hearty, nutritious Tex-Mex dish from The Spice House in Milwaukee.

Boston Lettuce Stacks with Grilled Peaches, Feta and Pecans

This easy summer salad pairs the textures and flavors of buttery, slightly sweet and crisp Boston lettuce with grilled warm peaches and crunchy nuts.

Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad

Discover the savory potential of watermelon in this five-ingredient salad.

Orange Tabbouleh

This hearty, healthy salad combines juicy fruit, flavorful fresh herbs and warm spices. Even people who are skeptical of the nutritious bulgur wheat will be surprised how much they like it.

Garden Slaw with Spicy Asian Dressing

This side-dish salad tastes great with burgers or pulled pork sandwiches. Or you can toss the slaw with shredded chicken or chopped cooked ham for a main-dish salad.

Creamy Spinach-Basil Pasta Salad

Fresh basil in the dressing lends a hint of pesto-inspired sophistication to this mayo-rich pasta salad.

BLT Salad

We took a summertime staple (a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich) and made it a main-dish salad. Creamy mustard dressing is the perfect topping.

Bavarian-Style Potato Salad

Serve this tangy vinegar-based potato salad with bratwurst and sauerkraut for a meal worthy of a German beer garden.

Broccoli Grape Salad

Salty bacon flavors juicy grapes and crunchy broccoli. The side-dish saladrecipe comes from the Triangle Ranch B&B in South Dakota.

