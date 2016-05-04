Simple Salad Dressing Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated April 01, 2021

Find recipes for vinaigrette, sriracha-lime, buttermilk pesto dressing and more.

Buttermilk Pesto Dressing

Try this creamy blend on a green salad with chicken or shrimp, or use it in a pasta salad with cherry tomatoes. We also like it drizzled over grilled or steamed asparagus. Although this dressing tastes creamy, the  rich flavor comes from the pesto;  Greek yogurt adds protein and calcium.

Berry-Balsamic Vinaigrette

The sweet tang of this rosy dressing pairs nicely with nuts, cheese, avocado or grilled chicken breast in a mixed green salad. A full 2 cups of strawberries boost the dressing's vitamin C and fiber; the olive oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, a healthy fat that fights inflammation and protects against heart disease.

Asian-Style Vinaigrette

Toss this light soy-ginger dressing with a bag of slaw mix and roasted peanuts for a nutritious side dish on stir-fry night. The recipe uses canola oil and sesame oil, which are both good choices as part of a balanced diet.

Maple-Mustard Dressing

This easy, not-too-sweet variation on classic honey-mustard is Angry Trout Cafe's most popular dressing. Double the recipe if you like: It keeps well in the refrigerator for up to one month.

Nutty Cranberry Dressing

Put aside that bottled raspberry vinaigrette and try this amazing homemade alternative, flavored with maple syrup, Dijon mustard and toasted pecans. It's fantastic on a salad with apples or pears, goat cheese and leftover holiday turkey.

Sriracha-Lime Ranch Dressing

How can just three ingredients taste so good? This crazy-simple pantry fix-up begs to be drizzled over a chicken wrap or salad, or tossed with shredded cabbage for an easy slaw.

Cherry Vinaigrette

Chefs in Traverse City, Michigan, make this tangy, thick, cherry-color dressing for tossed salads. We like it over fresh fruit, too.

Yogurt-Chive Dressing

Stir together a tangy, healthy dressing in just a couple of minutes.

Homemade Herb Vinegars

Do you have a bounty of herbs in your backyard? Use them to make simple herb-infused vinegars. They're great for salad dressings and marinades and make wonderful gifts.

Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons

Combine the ingredients for this classic salad dressing in a blender, then pour over torn romaine and croutons.

