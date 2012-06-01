Scrumptious Pasta Salad Recipes
Bring fresh flavor to your table when you serve our pasta salads, starring noodles mixed with fresh veggies, homemade dressing, herbs, cheese and more.
Mexican Street Corn Macaroni Salad
In Mexico, grilled corn comes coated in mayonnaise, lime, cheese and cilantro. We just added pasta, plus lots of green onion for bite. It's a macaroni salad that's anything but basic.
Penne with Lentils and Feta
Hearty and wholesome, this pasta salad is loaded with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lentils, salty cheese and parsley, all cloaked in a light and bright red wine vinaigrette.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
Combine two potluck staples to create this yummy potluck salad. Expect classic deviled egg flavor with a little zing from the Dijon-style mustard and salty pickled onions.
Greek Spinach Pasta Salad with Feta and Beans
Fresh spinach and canned Great Northern beans combine with feta cheese, pasta, dried tomatoes and fresh herbs for a healthy salad you can serve warm or at room temperature.
Creamy Spinach-Basil Pasta Salad
Fresh basil in the dressing lends a hint of pesto-inspired sophistication to this mayo-rich pasta salad.
Greek Orzo Salad
Olives and feta give salty punch to this pasta salad from Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop in Minneapolis.
Roasted Tomato Pasta with Mozzarella
Red and yellow cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, and plenty of herbs and spices add color and flavor to this bountiful pasta salad, perfect for a potluck or family gathering. Sprinkle fresh basil on top.
Corn and Tomato Pasta Salad
Shredded chicken makes this gorgeous salad hearty enough to serve on its own for dinner.
Rainbow Soba Noodle Bowls
Dressed in creamy peanut dressing, these warm noodles are topped with tons of crisp fresh produce. (Feel free to swap different veggies based on your family's preference.) The recipe comes from the cookbook Pretty Simple Cooking.
Greek Pasta Salad
Toss pasta with fresh herbs, vegetables, feta cheese and olives for this Mediterranean-influenced salad.
Roasted Vegetable Pasta Salad with Walnut Pesto
This lower-calorie pasta salad features roasted vegetables, whole wheat penne pasta and homemade pesto. To turn it into a main dish, stir in a can of rinsed and drained white beans or add chunks of grilled chicken.
Southwestern Chicken and Macaroni Salad
Awaken your senses with a potluck salad full of hot poblano peppers, cool avocado, crispy chicken strips and cream cheese.