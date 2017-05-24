Fresh Slaw Recipes
Crunchy and refreshing, slaws are perfect for picnics, potlucks or family dinners. Try variations on classic cabbage coleslaw or slaws with shredded carrots and even shredded asparagus.
Cherry-Apple Slaw
Toasted walnuts add extra crunch to this festive autumn salad; if you don't have a mandoline or food processor, you can use purchased shredded Brussels to speed the prep.
Sweet and Spicy Cabbage and Peanut Slaw
Fresh ginger and red pepper flakes add welcome zing, but the real surprise here is napa (aka Chinese) cabbage. Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio, likes it for slaws because it's more tender than ordinary cabbage but still holds up better than lettuce.
Asian Coleslaw with Pork Satay
Serve this low-fat, lightly dressed cabbage slaw as a side dish for grilled meat, chicken, or fish. It goes especially well with Chinese Five-Spice Marinated Pork Satay, which uses Asian spice blends.
Sesame Chard Slaw
Swiss chard is usually cooked, but we keep it raw in this lightly sweet, Asian-inspired slaw that's packed with good-for-you ingredients.
Garden Slaw with Spicy Asian Dressing
This side-dish salad tastes great with burgers or pulled pork sandwiches. Or you can toss the slaw with shredded chicken or chopped cooked ham for a main-dish salad.
Crimson Slaw
Dried cranberries plump up when tossed with vinaigrette in this tangy coleslaw. The recipe was a winner at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Nutty Apple-Cherry Slaw
Nuts and fruit add crunch and color to cabbage tossed in a homemade vinaigrette. This beautiful twist on traditional coleslaw is best served right away for maximum crispness, but it will hold for up to 24 hours.
Moroccan Carrot Slaw
Combining cinnamony pumpkin-pie spice with fresh mint lends North African flavor in a flash. Try this simple salad as a side dish to grilled chicken.
Crunchy Asian Noodle Slaw
Sesame seeds, ramen noodles, soy sauce, ginger and fresh broccoli give Asian flair to cole slaw.
Nuts and Berries Winter Slaw
Crisp, shredded Brussels sprouts, toasted hazelnuts and tangy cranberry-orange dressing provide a burst of fresh flavor to balance a rich holiday roast. We like the hearty texture of raw Brussels sprouts, but if you prefer them a bit softer, blanch them first and then plunge them into cold water and pat dry.
Asian Coleslaw
Jazz up packaged coleslaw with a sliced sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro and sesame-ginger salad dressing.
Shaved Asparagus Salad
Uncooked asparagus might sound strange, but this is essentially an elegant take on slaw-slicing a firm vegetable like cabbage or carrot thinly to break down its cell walls and allow a tangy dressing to soak in.