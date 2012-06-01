Sensational Salad Recipes

Italian for "little trifles," fricos are lacy wafers of crispy fried cheese. They're made by cooking small piles of finely shredded cheese in a skillet until the cheese starts to bubble and brown around the edges. Sometimes a bit of flour or herbs is mixed in. They are absolutely delicious on salads or soups. Here they're made with Manchego, Spanish sheep's-milk-cheese. Parmesan or cheddar work as well.