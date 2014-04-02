20 Delicious Potluck Salad Recipes
Take one of our easy potluck salad recipes to your next gathering! Our potluck ideas include potato salad recipes, pasta salad recipes and healthy potluck salad recipes.
Mexican Citrus Salad with Avocado
It's not just a salad—it's a crunchy, juicy, sweet, salty, tart, buttery, nutty potluck dazzler.
Penne with Lentils and Feta
Hearty and wholesome, this pasta salad is loaded with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, lentils, salty cheese and parsley, all cloaked in a light and bright red wine vinaigrette.
Ramen-Almond Coleslaw
Uncooked ramen noodles, almonds and sunflower seeds add crunch to this side salad. Quick to prepare and easy to tote, it's an obvious choice for potlucks and camping.
Lentil and Rice Summer Salad
This is a fab potluck salad. If you make it for dinner at home, try it topped with a salmon fillet or, for a vegetarian entree, served over spinach or other salad greens. (A word of warning: Don't substitute a different rice. Arborio, the type used in risotto, definitely works best.) The recipe comes from the blog A Couple Cooks.
Green Bean Tabbouleh
This is a perfect salad to take to a picnic or potluck since it is best at room temperature.
Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta
You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Little Eater, in Columbus, Ohio.
Waldorf Salad with Grapes and Wild Rice
This salad is all about balance—sweet vs. tart and crunchy vs. chewy. Take it to a potluck or picnic.
Sweet and Spicy Cabbage and Peanut Slaw
Fresh ginger and red pepper flakes add welcome zing, but the real surprise here is napa (aka Chinese) cabbage. Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio, likes it for slaws because it's more tender than ordinary cabbage but still holds up better than lettuce.
Rice and Red Bean Salad
Chili powder and cumin flavor this hearty, nutritious Tex-Mex dish from The Spice House in Milwaukee.Rice and Red Bean Salad
Broccoli Grape Salad
Sweet, juicy grapes and crunchy broccoli balance savory, salty bacon.
Spring Potato Salad
This lightly sweet potato salad is a great way to use up leftover ham.
Layered Asian Salad
Sweet, citrusy homemade dressing adds amazing flavor to a veggie layer salad, and it has fewer than 50 calories per serving! Chill salad and dressing separately up to 24 hours before serving.
Sicilian Potato and Green Bean Salad
Lemon-olive oil dressing balances fresh Mediterranean flavors in this potluck salad. Make it a main dish by adding one 7-ounce can tuna (drained).
Fresh Corn Salad
Mix sweet dressing, fresh veggies and spicy jalapeños to create a fresh-tasting potluck salad that has only 77 calories per serving.
Shaved Cabbage Salad with Apples, Ham and Mustard
Ham adds just enough smoky richness to chef Abra Berens' vibrant salad to elevate a simple slaw to a lunch-worthy meal or a potluck stunner. Find other great salads in her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.
Greek Pasta Salad
Toss tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, fresh herbs and olives with cooked pasta for this Mediterranean-influenced salad. Feta cheese gives it a tangy kick.
Classic Potato Salad
You can't go wrong bringing this classic to a potluck! The creamy salad is full of hard-cooked eggs, crisp celery and sweet pickles, and it can be made up to 24 hours ahead.
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad with Feta
This healthy no-cook potluck salad is full of fruit and vegetable goodness. Feta adds a tang to the sweetness of honeydew melon. With only 20 minutes of prep time before an overnight chill, this recipe is great for parties.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
Combine two potluck staples to create this yummy potluck salad. Expect classic deviled egg flavor with a little zing from the Dijon-style mustard and salty pickled onions.
Southwestern Chicken and Macaroni Salad
Awaken your senses with a potluck salad full of hot poblano peppers, cool avocado, crispy chicken strips and cream cheese.
Mississippi Corn Bread Salad
Layers of corn bread, bacon and veggies ensure a flavor-packed salad that adds plenty of color to a potluck table.
Blackberry Salad with Creamy Feta
Toss juicy blackberries with shredded mint leaves, tangy feta and pickled onions for a surprisingly delicious combination. The salad pairs perfectly with grilled meats.
Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy Mustard Dressing
Spice up potato salad by mixing in sausage and an easy vinegar-mustard dressing that'll wow the potluck guests. Serve warm, chilled or at room temperature.
Sweet and Tangy Four-Bean Salad
Nutrient-dense edamame is a savvy (and tasty) addition to the more typical three-bean salad. Bonus: The salad can be made up to 48 hours in advance.
Sunny Broccoli Salad
A Cleveland reader makes this salad a day ahead and refrigerates the dressing and vegetables separately. When it's time to serve it, she tosses everything together. Bacon, sunflower kernels and raisins make a crunchy and flavorful side dish.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
This classic potluck dessert includes a crushed pretzel crust, a layer of sweetened cream cheese, and a top layer of strawberry gelatin and strawberries.
24-Hour Tex-Mex Salad
Layered salads, popular in the 1970s and 1980s, are making a comeback. Assemble this easy potluck salad in either individual jars or a clear salad bowl, dressing and all, then refrigerate.
Layered Spinach and Pot Sticker Salad
This flavor-packed salad will steal the show at any potluck! Layer fresh spinach, crunchy spiced chips and delicious homemade strawberry vinaigrette with pot stickers (meat-filled dumplings).