Fresh Spring Salad Recipes
Toss together fresh seasonal veggies and fruits with greens and grains for salads that sparkle with spring flavor.
The Secret to the Best Salads
For a truly memorable side salad, forget everything you ever learned at the salad bar and let the lettuce take the lead.
Hearty, Healthy Salad Recipes
Turn to ingredients such as lentils, quinoa, chickpeas, brussels sprouts and wild rice to add good-for-you flavor and texture to your salads.
Fresh Slaw Recipes
Crunchy and refreshing, slaws are perfect for picnics, potlucks or family dinners. Try variations on classic cabbage coleslaw or slaws with shredded carrots and even shredded asparagus.
Simple Salad Dressing Recipes
Find recipes for vinaigrette, sriracha-lime, buttermilk pesto dressing and more.
Chicken Salad 5 Ways
This lunchtime classic rewards the cook who likes to play in the kitchen. Start with our basic chicken salad recipe, then try one of our variations. After all, what doesn't taste good with chicken?