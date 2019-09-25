Salad Recipes

Bring fresh flavor to your table with our recipes for salads with pasta, fresh herbs, vegetables, fruits, nuts, cheese, and homemade dressings.

Most Recent

Fresh Spring Salad Recipes

Toss together fresh seasonal veggies and fruits with greens and grains for salads that sparkle with spring flavor.
The Secret to the Best Salads

For a truly memorable side salad, forget everything you ever learned at the salad bar and let the lettuce take the lead.
Hearty, Healthy Salad Recipes

Turn to ingredients such as lentils, quinoa, chickpeas, brussels sprouts and wild rice to add good-for-you flavor and texture to your salads.
Fresh Slaw Recipes

Crunchy and refreshing, slaws are perfect for picnics, potlucks or family dinners. Try variations on classic cabbage coleslaw or slaws with shredded carrots and even shredded asparagus.
Simple Salad Dressing Recipes

Find recipes for vinaigrette, sriracha-lime, buttermilk pesto dressing and more.
Chicken Salad 5 Ways

This lunchtime classic rewards the cook who likes to play in the kitchen. Start with our basic chicken salad recipe, then try one of our variations. After all, what doesn't taste good with chicken?
More Salad Recipes

20 Delicious Potluck Salad Recipes

Take one of our easy potluck salad recipes to your next gathering! Our potluck salads include potato salad recipes, pasta salad recipes and healthy potluck salad recipes.
30 Sumptuous Salads

Try our side dish and main salads with tempting ingredients such as roasted kale, Gorgonzola cheese, wheat berries, root vegetables and persimmons.
Summer Salad Recipes

20 Scrumptious Pasta Salad Recipes

45 Sensational Salad Recipes

