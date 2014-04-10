Refreshing Smoothie Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated May 17, 2021

Find smoothie recipes with strawberries, cherries, yogurt, bananas, pineapple, spinach and more—perfect for breakfast, a snack or a postworkout drink.

Strawberry and Mango Smoothies

A little bit of honey sweetens a refreshing mixture of pineapple or orange juice blended with strawberries, mango and banana.

Protein-Packed Smoothies

This healthy recipe is loaded with fresh fruit and a little something extra: peanut butter for added protein and a subtle nutty flavor.

Mango Lassi Smoothie

Credit: Brie Passano
You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))

Antioxidant Power Smoothies

Rich-in-antioxidants blackberries and blueberries flavor this smoothie, enhanced by blueberry yogurt, pomegranate juice and honey.

Coffee Smoothie

Healthier than the typical frozen coffee drink, this smoothie has banana and honey to sweeten the espresso. Sprinkle with cinnamon, if you like.

Pretty in Pink Smoothie

A hint of basil adds a fresh flavor twist to strawberries and watermelon in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Blueberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Blueberries, pineapple, bananas, cherries, spinach and vanilla yogurt make for a smoothie packed with vitamin C and fiber.

Tropical Getaway Smoothie

Bananas, mangoes, pineapple juice and a dash of lime juice create a refeshing smoothie.

Banana, Peach and Flax Swirly Smoothies

This easy smoothie recipe calls for mangoes, peaches and bananas along with a dash of honey. Stir with a spoon to get the swirled look.

Smoothie Pops

Customize our smoothie pops with the fruit of your choice for a cold treat on a hot day. 

Shamrock Smoothies

Named for their pretty color, these fruity green smoothies call for a blend of frozen kiwifruit and banana. Add green grapes, yogurt, orange juice, honey and rum. If you'd prefer a nonalcoholic version, just omit the rum. 

Tropical Fruit Smoothies

Banana and mango mixed with fat-free flavored yogurt and milk create a smoothie with just 103 calories per serving.

Sunrise Smoothie

Orange juice, yogurt and fresh fruit make these smoothies great-tasting.

Super Berry Smoothies

Spinach and protein powder boost the health appeal of this smoothie. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries give it luscious fruity flavor. 

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Sweet banana balances the tartness of cherries and blueberries in this smoothie recipe. Greek nonfat yogurt and vanilla-flavored almond milk make it calcium-rich.

Cherry-Berry Smoothie

This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.

Strawberry Smoothies

Here's our version of the popular strawberry smoothie served at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. 

Avocado Smoothie

Greek yogurt and banana blend smoothly with avocado for a smoothie rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and protein.

Tropical Morning Smoothie

Pineapple, mango and banana lend tropical flavor to this smoothie; heart-healthy flaxseed provides fiber.

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink can be pricey in juice bars; here's how to make your own!

Peachy Apricot Slush

At just 40 calories a serving, this fresh drink is a good alternative to high-calorie fruit drinks or sodas. Mix apricot nectar, peaches, ice, and lemon or lime juice, then add carbonated water.

Sweet Spinach Smoothie

This smoothie gets its bright green color from avocado and spinach. A pear and grapes lend sweetness.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com