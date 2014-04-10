Refreshing Smoothie Recipes
Find smoothie recipes with strawberries, cherries, yogurt, bananas, pineapple, spinach and more—perfect for breakfast, a snack or a postworkout drink.
Strawberry and Mango Smoothies
A little bit of honey sweetens a refreshing mixture of pineapple or orange juice blended with strawberries, mango and banana.
Protein-Packed Smoothies
This healthy recipe is loaded with fresh fruit and a little something extra: peanut butter for added protein and a subtle nutty flavor.
Mango Lassi Smoothie
You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))
Antioxidant Power Smoothies
Rich-in-antioxidants blackberries and blueberries flavor this smoothie, enhanced by blueberry yogurt, pomegranate juice and honey.
Coffee Smoothie
Healthier than the typical frozen coffee drink, this smoothie has banana and honey to sweeten the espresso. Sprinkle with cinnamon, if you like.
Pretty in Pink Smoothie
A hint of basil adds a fresh flavor twist to strawberries and watermelon in this healthy smoothie recipe.
Blueberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blueberries, pineapple, bananas, cherries, spinach and vanilla yogurt make for a smoothie packed with vitamin C and fiber.
Tropical Getaway Smoothie
Bananas, mangoes, pineapple juice and a dash of lime juice create a refeshing smoothie.
Banana, Peach and Flax Swirly Smoothies
This easy smoothie recipe calls for mangoes, peaches and bananas along with a dash of honey. Stir with a spoon to get the swirled look.
Smoothie Pops
Customize our smoothie pops with the fruit of your choice for a cold treat on a hot day.
Shamrock Smoothies
Named for their pretty color, these fruity green smoothies call for a blend of frozen kiwifruit and banana. Add green grapes, yogurt, orange juice, honey and rum. If you'd prefer a nonalcoholic version, just omit the rum.
Tropical Fruit Smoothies
Banana and mango mixed with fat-free flavored yogurt and milk create a smoothie with just 103 calories per serving.
Sunrise Smoothie
Orange juice, yogurt and fresh fruit make these smoothies great-tasting.
Super Berry Smoothies
Spinach and protein powder boost the health appeal of this smoothie. Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries give it luscious fruity flavor.
Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies
Sweet banana balances the tartness of cherries and blueberries in this smoothie recipe. Greek nonfat yogurt and vanilla-flavored almond milk make it calcium-rich.
Cherry-Berry Smoothie
This quick-and-easy blender drink, from the Michigan Cherry Committee, combines cherries, milk, yogurt, blueberries or raspberries, juice concentrate, honey and vanilla.
Strawberry Smoothies
Here's our version of the popular strawberry smoothie served at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
Avocado Smoothie
Greek yogurt and banana blend smoothly with avocado for a smoothie rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and protein.
Tropical Morning Smoothie
Pineapple, mango and banana lend tropical flavor to this smoothie; heart-healthy flaxseed provides fiber.
Carrot Smoothie
This type of drink can be pricey in juice bars; here's how to make your own!
Peachy Apricot Slush
At just 40 calories a serving, this fresh drink is a good alternative to high-calorie fruit drinks or sodas. Mix apricot nectar, peaches, ice, and lemon or lime juice, then add carbonated water.
Sweet Spinach Smoothie
This smoothie gets its bright green color from avocado and spinach. A pear and grapes lend sweetness.