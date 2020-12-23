25 Yogurt Recipes You'll Want to Try

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated August 23, 2021
Credit: Brie Passano

Yogurt offers tart bite and healthful creaminess to any dish, any time of day. It's like that friend who is always there for you, no matter the occasion.

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Mediterranean Dip

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe spins the flavors of Greek spanakopita into a pita chip or veggie dip. It's tasty enough to serve at a party, but healthy enough to keep in the fridge for afternoon munchies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Mexican Potato Soup

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A favorite comfort food gets a bit of a kick with spicy chorizo sausage and chiles. This recipe is quick enough for a weeknight.

3 of 25

Smoked Salmon Salad with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn breakfast into dinner! This salad is loaded with all the flavors of your favorite bagel shop—smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, jammy eggs, bagel chip "croutons" and creamy yogurt dressing.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Mango Lassi Smoothie

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))

5 of 25

Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks and Roasty Red Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our version of the Indian restaurant staple has an easy spiced yogurt marinade and roasts in a hot oven with wedges of onion. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.

6 of 25

Chia Pudding with Cashew-Coconut Granola

Credit: Cameron Sadeghpour
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Yogurt doesn't have to be humdrum, work-a-day fare. See: This sexy yogurt bowl, flecked with chia, flavored with real maple and vanilla, and topped with a killer, not-too-sweet granola.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Crunchy Yogurt-Granola Upside-Down Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pineapple who? No fruit here in this upside-down cake, just a brown sugary streusel-like layer of walnuts, coconut and granola baked under (then flipped over) a vanilla coffee cake.

8 of 25

Roasted Breakfast Pears

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Roast pears in the evening and chill overnight. All you'll have to do in the morning is top the tender fruit with a healthy Greek yogurt-based cream and granola.

9 of 25

Raw Brownie and Greek Yogurt Parfaits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

At acouplecooks.com, Alex and Sonja Overhiser blog about wholesome, mostly vegetarian cooking. The Indianapolis couple has a particular soft spot for sweets with a better-for-you streak. Case in point: The bittersweet crumbles on these nutrient-packed parfaits are actually a gluten-free blend of nuts, dates and cocoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Turkish Carrot Yogurt Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

White dips don't have to be humdrum. In this recipe from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook, Cara Mangini sautes grated carrot, pine nuts and garlic in olive oil, then stirs the mixture into Greek yogurt.

11 of 25

Creamy Peach Yogurt Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Juicy peach slices mix with peach jam to make an ultra-easy topping for this no-bake yogurt pie.

12 of 25

Carrot Fritters with Tahini-Lemon Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve these addictive, cumin-spiced fritters as an appetizer or a side dish with the creamy, Middle Eastern-style sauce.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to kick start a new year's diet (or just get a healthful sweet fix any time of year).

14 of 25

Sticky, Kicky Chicken Wings with Cilantro Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The name says it all—serve these baked Cajun-spiced wings with plenty of napkins and a cold drink!

15 of 25

Sugar Snap Pea Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A yogurt-based vinaigrette tops sugar snap peas, apple, fennel, carrots and cabbage for a low-calorie slaw with a pleasantly sweet crunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Mango Lassi Frozen Yogurt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by the classic drink at Indian restaurants (and, conveniently, made with frozen mango), this subtly tangy churned fro-yo is laced with cardamom and gets a golden boost from turmeric.

17 of 25

Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita.

18 of 25

Yogurt Pound Cake with Apricots and Coconut

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe comes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis. Canola oil and yogurt make it more soft and tender than a traditional pound cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Cucumber and Feta Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A garnish of pomegranate seeds and mint gives colorful spark to this healthy and refreshing yogurt-based dip. Serve with pita chips, crisp breadsticks or vegetables.

20 of 25

Chicken Chutney Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jarred mango chutney and raisins add sweetness and mild spice to this chicken salad; trading the usual mayonnaise for yogurt makes it healthier.

21 of 25

Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Baby Spinach Salad with Cumin Couscous and Bulgur

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grain salads can sometimes be a bit heavy, but this one is surprisingly light-tasting, thanks to a tangy yogurt-mint dressing, crisp apple chunks and fresh spinach.

23 of 25

Yogurt Tangerine Pops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is like those orange-cream pops you remember, but all grown up. A generous dose of clementine zest gives the mixture a pleasant, bitter edge, while yogurt lends tang.

24 of 25

Greek Chicken Wrap

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to this simple and nutritious supper wrap: A quick, garlicky stir-together sauce made with yogurt and feta cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Mint and Yogurt Chutney

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fresh chutney pairs beautifully with heavily spiced dishes (including Oven-Roasted Chicken Tikka). The recipe comes from Made in India (Flatiron, $35).

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com