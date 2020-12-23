25 Yogurt Recipes You'll Want to Try
Yogurt offers tart bite and healthful creaminess to any dish, any time of day. It's like that friend who is always there for you, no matter the occasion.
Mediterranean Dip
This recipe spins the flavors of Greek spanakopita into a pita chip or veggie dip. It's tasty enough to serve at a party, but healthy enough to keep in the fridge for afternoon munchies.
Mexican Potato Soup
A favorite comfort food gets a bit of a kick with spicy chorizo sausage and chiles. This recipe is quick enough for a weeknight.
Smoked Salmon Salad with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Turn breakfast into dinner! This salad is loaded with all the flavors of your favorite bagel shop—smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, jammy eggs, bagel chip "croutons" and creamy yogurt dressing.
Mango Lassi Smoothie
You can make this Indian-inspired smoothie with fresh mango, but unless you score a really ripe fresh one, you'll get better flavor using canned or frozen. (And they're much easier to work with!))
Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks and Roasty Red Onions
Our version of the Indian restaurant staple has an easy spiced yogurt marinade and roasts in a hot oven with wedges of onion. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.
Chia Pudding with Cashew-Coconut Granola
Yogurt doesn't have to be humdrum, work-a-day fare. See: This sexy yogurt bowl, flecked with chia, flavored with real maple and vanilla, and topped with a killer, not-too-sweet granola.
Crunchy Yogurt-Granola Upside-Down Cake
Pineapple who? No fruit here in this upside-down cake, just a brown sugary streusel-like layer of walnuts, coconut and granola baked under (then flipped over) a vanilla coffee cake.
Roasted Breakfast Pears
Roast pears in the evening and chill overnight. All you'll have to do in the morning is top the tender fruit with a healthy Greek yogurt-based cream and granola.
Raw Brownie and Greek Yogurt Parfaits
At acouplecooks.com, Alex and Sonja Overhiser blog about wholesome, mostly vegetarian cooking. The Indianapolis couple has a particular soft spot for sweets with a better-for-you streak. Case in point: The bittersweet crumbles on these nutrient-packed parfaits are actually a gluten-free blend of nuts, dates and cocoa.
Turkish Carrot Yogurt Dip
White dips don't have to be humdrum. In this recipe from The Vegetable Butcher cookbook, Cara Mangini sautes grated carrot, pine nuts and garlic in olive oil, then stirs the mixture into Greek yogurt.
Creamy Peach Yogurt Pie
Juicy peach slices mix with peach jam to make an ultra-easy topping for this no-bake yogurt pie.
Carrot Fritters with Tahini-Lemon Yogurt
Serve these addictive, cumin-spiced fritters as an appetizer or a side dish with the creamy, Middle Eastern-style sauce.
Honeyed Grapefruit Frozen Yogurt
Refreshingly tangy, this no-machine-required frozen yogurt is a delicious way to kick start a new year's diet (or just get a healthful sweet fix any time of year).
Sticky, Kicky Chicken Wings with Cilantro Yogurt
The name says it all—serve these baked Cajun-spiced wings with plenty of napkins and a cold drink!
Sugar Snap Pea Slaw
A yogurt-based vinaigrette tops sugar snap peas, apple, fennel, carrots and cabbage for a low-calorie slaw with a pleasantly sweet crunch.
Mango Lassi Frozen Yogurt
Inspired by the classic drink at Indian restaurants (and, conveniently, made with frozen mango), this subtly tangy churned fro-yo is laced with cardamom and gets a golden boost from turmeric.
Spiced Chicken with Cucumber-Mint Sauce
Garlic, garam masala and fresh ginger season the chicken in this Indian-inspired recipe from The Spice House shop in Milwaukee. The refreshing yogurt-based sauce is similar to traditional cucumber raita.
Yogurt Pound Cake with Apricots and Coconut
This recipe comes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis. Canola oil and yogurt make it more soft and tender than a traditional pound cake.
Cucumber and Feta Dip
A garnish of pomegranate seeds and mint gives colorful spark to this healthy and refreshing yogurt-based dip. Serve with pita chips, crisp breadsticks or vegetables.
Chicken Chutney Salad
Jarred mango chutney and raisins add sweetness and mild spice to this chicken salad; trading the usual mayonnaise for yogurt makes it healthier.
Lemon-Blueberry Biscuits
Lemon yogurt is the secret ingredient in these pretty biscuits. The recipe comes from Natura Farms in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota.
Baby Spinach Salad with Cumin Couscous and Bulgur
Grain salads can sometimes be a bit heavy, but this one is surprisingly light-tasting, thanks to a tangy yogurt-mint dressing, crisp apple chunks and fresh spinach.
Yogurt Tangerine Pops
This is like those orange-cream pops you remember, but all grown up. A generous dose of clementine zest gives the mixture a pleasant, bitter edge, while yogurt lends tang.
Greek Chicken Wrap
The secret to this simple and nutritious supper wrap: A quick, garlicky stir-together sauce made with yogurt and feta cheese.
Mint and Yogurt Chutney
This fresh chutney pairs beautifully with heavily spiced dishes (including Oven-Roasted Chicken Tikka). The recipe comes from Made in India (Flatiron, $35).