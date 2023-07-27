28 Recipes for Dinner, Dessert and More from Around the World

It's a simple dessert, in concept—crumbled baklava over coffee or vanilla ice cream—but the marriage of nuts, honey, pastry and java will rock your world, every time. Midwest Living's executive editor discovered Baklava Sundaes at an annual festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in her Des Moines neighborhood. If a road trip to 35th and Cottage Grove on the first weekend in June isn't feasible, make your own, using baklava from a Mediterranean bakery or restaurant. (Don't have one close by? Get your phyllo fix from Sedara Sweets and Ice Cream—a metro St. Louis biz owned by a Lebanese American and Iraqi couple. They ship dozens of varieties.)