28 Recipes for Dinner, Dessert and More from Around the World
Explore flavorful recipes from across the globe, many shared by chefs and entrepreneurs who are capturing national attention and redefining Midwest cuisine.
Chicken Tajine
Common across North Africa, tagines are meaty stews cooked in lidded clay pots. In this version, Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, marinates thighs and drumsticks in saffron, mint and ras el hanout (a blend of cinnamon, coriander, ginger, turmeric and black pepper), then simmers them with olives and preserved lemons for pops of briny flavor. (Tagine's best friend: couscous. Bell studs hers with dried fruit and almonds.)
Laap Tofu
Laap (or larb, as it's often spelled) is an herby ground meat or tofu salad that's eaten across Thailand; it's traditionally scooped with rice or lettuce. This simple, healthful dish is a favorite of chef Shayn Prapaisilp, whose family owns four Thai restaurants (including Chao Baan) and two grocery stores in St. Louis.
Rajas with Corn Tacos
Rajas is a classic Mexican taco filling made of charred poblano peppers steeped in seasoned cream. This version includes sweet corn, too, to balance the smoke and spice.
Baklava Sundaes
It's a simple dessert, in concept—crumbled baklava over coffee or vanilla ice cream—but the marriage of nuts, honey, pastry and java will rock your world, every time. Midwest Living's executive editor discovered Baklava Sundaes at an annual festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in her Des Moines neighborhood. If a road trip to 35th and Cottage Grove on the first weekend in June isn't feasible, make your own, using baklava from a Mediterranean bakery or restaurant. (Don't have one close by? Get your phyllo fix from Sedara Sweets and Ice Cream—a metro St. Louis biz owned by a Lebanese American and Iraqi couple. They ship dozens of varieties.)
Summer Rolls
Vietnamese summer rolls make a great party food to create with friends. Chef Thai Dan, owner of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen in Chicago, shares his favorite method and recipe.
Mariana's Guacamole
Mariana Gomez opened tiny Des Moines restaurant Tacos Mariana's in 1997. She filled the restaurant with vibrant paintings from her hometown of San Sebastián del Oeste—and that's where the guacamole hails from too. Mariana doctors her classic avocado-lime-cilantro mash with cucumber, Cotija cheese and chiles. The result is one of the best guacs we've ever tasted.
Slow-Cooker Murgh Tari (Chicken Curry)
Chicago cookbook author Anupy Singla adapted this deeply spiced, ginger-punched murgh (chicken) tari (sauce) from her husband, who is also Punjabi. The recipe is featured in Singla's cookbook The Indian Slow Cooker.
Syrian Hummus
The secret to super-creamy hummus? Ice cubes and cold water, says Mawda Altayan of the St. Louis catering company Damascus Food. Serve with dippers such as pita bread, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, radishes and/or and celery.
Crepes
Ready to make crepes at home? It's easier than you'd think (we promise). This recipe and its filling variations comes from Chef Kate Bryan, owner of Seven Swans Creperie in Kansas City, Missouri, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Although many people associate crepes with France, Bryan notes that almost every culture has some type of thin pancake. "I've made the recipe a little spongier, like blini," she explains, referring to the Slavic version of the pancakes. "That sort of differentiates us. We're not a French creperie."
Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad
In Israeli shawarma, grilled chicken hums with spices—but whipped lemon-garlic tahini is this dish's real secret sauce. Wrap a warm pita around seasoned chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of creamy tahini.
Bean and Cheese Pupusas
The standard-bearer of Salvadoran food, a pupusa is a flat, pan-fried pocket of corn dough traditionally stuffed with cheese, beans or meat, then served with mild salsa and curtido (a tangy cabbage slaw). Maria and Juan Vasquez serve them with and without meat at their 3 in 1 Restaurant in Indianapolis.
Chermoula Halibut Skewers
Served in Morocco and other North African nations, chermoula blends parsley, cilantro, spices, olive oil and lemon juice. Kabob smarts: Some ingredients cook faster than others, so don't alternate them like multicolor beads on a string. Instead, keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-soggy tomatoes.
Roast Potatoes
Crispy outside and floury inside, English roast potatoes are typically cooked very simply—water, salt, hot oil. But British-born Chef Kieron Hales, who now works at Cornman Farms in southeast Michigan, dresses his up with herbs, garlic and Worcestershire sauce.
West African Grilled Chicken in Tomato Sauce
At Okra African Grill in Omaha, Togolese chef Nina Sodji serves this spicy anise-flavored chicken over rice. Her favorite sides: sauteed lightly seasoned bell peppers and Fried Plantains (recipe included). For extra kick, add the West African Green Pepper Sauce.
Peruvian Ceviche
Cincinnati chef Jose Salazar shares the secrets to the ceviche served at his restaurant Mita's.
Tip: In ceviche, the acid in lime juice alters the proteins in fish, mimicking what happens during cooking. But it's still technically raw, so use only the freshest, high-quality seafood. Salazar suggests buying sustainable seafood from Whole Foods Market or a fishmonger.
Lemon Posset
This brilliant (and totally old-school) British dessert uses just heat and kitchen magic to turn lemon and cream into luscious pudding. If you're looking for an easy but impressive dessert—this is it.
Red Lentil Dal with Zucchini
Dal, a staple on the Indian subcontinent, spans a whole category of bean dishes. It sometimes has a loose texture, but this version—thick like a stew and fortified with zucchini—satisfies as a meat-free meal.
Chicken Empanadas
The secret to whipping out these deliciously cheesy chicken- and potato-filled pockets for your next game night or tailgate? Frozen, pre-cut empanada wrappers. The recipe comes from Minnesota chef and author Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, a Guatemala native.
Chicken Katsu with Mango Sauce
This variation on a favorite Japanese comfort food uses moist, flavorful boneless thighs rather than breasts. The result is juicy and super crispy chicken, served with a sweet-and-savory mango sauce.
Salmon Smorrebrod
Smorrebrod is a traditional open-face sandwich served across Scandinavia. These open-face sandwiches, created by a Duluth chef, are assembled in the kitchen, but you can array the components as a make-your-own appetizer or light brunch dish. Improvise with thinly sliced radish or by offering RyKrisp crackers in addition to bread.
Vietnamese-Style Noodle Soup
This soothing, spiced bowl echoes the long-simmered soup called pho (pronounced "fuh") but uses boxed broth and flank steak. Pull sprigs from cilantro, mint and basil to season as you slurp.
Tamales
At home, Mexican-born chef Jorge Guzmán makes tamales with his family to celebrate his heritage. Jorge, a James Beard Award finalist chef who helms the acclaimed Minneapolis restaurant Petite León, walks through his tamale-making process and tips for success in our story, and shares recipes for three delicious variations: Roasted Mushrooms con Queso Tamales, Chicken en Chile Verde Tamales and Beef en Chile Rojo Tamales.
Avgolemono Soup
This traditional Greek chicken soup made with egg, lemon and orzo tastes rich and velvety, but also bright and refreshing thanks to lemon juice.
Pork and Tomatillo Pozole
Pozole is a traditional Mexican soup thickened with hominy. This version, from Karen Bell, chef and owner of Bavette La Boucherie in Milwaukee, only gets better the next day, so keep extra slaw around for round two.
Beer-Battered Fish tacos
Lamb Burgers with Romesco
Romesco is a garlicky Spanish sauce made of almonds, tomato and roasted red peppers. Here, it takes the place of ketchup on a spiced lamb burger topped with goat cheese. (You can make this burger with ground beef if you aren't a fan of lamb.)
Char Siu Pork Belly Buns
This recipe from chef Karen Bell of Milwaukee's Bavette La Boucherie is a weekend-long event—but well worth the effort. Hoisin-glazed pork belly nestles in soft white steamed buns with cilantro and pickled veggies.
Gateau au Chocolat
This exceedingly moist and rich (but so simple!) cake is all about chocolate and butter; choose top-quality brands if you can. Our sweets columnist, Leah Eskin, found this recipe, handwritten in French, while sorting through decades' worth of inspiration saved in a kitchen folder. "I have no idea who it's from or how it crept into my folder," she says. But, "definitely a keeper."