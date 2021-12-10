4 Delicious Ways to Power Your Day with Oats

Breakfast Boost: Toasted Oatmeal

For morning oatmeal with heartier texture and nuttier flavor, toast the oats. Over medium heat, cook rolled oats in a dry skillet—or for a splurge, in bubbling, just-browning butter—until they smell toasty, a few minutes. (If dry-toasting, the color won't change. Trust your nose.) Then prepare your oatmeal as usual. If you eat oatmeal regularly, you can toast a big batch of oatson a sheet pan in a 325° oven for 10 minutes; store in an airtight container.