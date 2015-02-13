Simple Skillet Suppers
Looking for easy recipes? All you need is a skillet to make any of our quick dinner recipes.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.
Squash and Sausage Gnocchi
Hello, comfort! This one-pan supper dish is loaded with Italian sausage, butternut squash, spinach and cheese.
Skillet Lasagna Toss
Use up those stray lasagna noodles in this speedy, family-friendly pasta dish.
Pomegranate-Sauced Turkey Cutlets
Prepare these sweet, saucy turkey cutlets with a side dish of kale sauteed in garlic and olive oil or microwave-baked sweet potatoes.
Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage
Chicken-apple sausage links, Yukon gold potatoes and cabbage combine with a simple dressing for an easy and nutritious skillet meal.
Simple Salsa Skillet
For a change in routine, substitute green salsa for red in this easy chicken, potato and bean hash.
Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry
Extra-firm tofu is the choice for this quick, pretty and nourishing dish. It's least likely to stick in the pan or fall apart when turned.
Chili-Pasta Skillet
No need to boil hot water in a separate pot! The macaroni cooks along with the rest of the dish, so you'll have this meal on the table in 25 minutes.
Tortellini, Spinach and Mushrooms in Wine-Butter Sauce
A simple pan sauce and fresh vegetables dress up family-favorite cheese tortellini for a meal that's ready in 25 minutes.
Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken breasts, broccoli and a light Alfredo pasta sauce combine for a quick family-friendly dinner.
Tender-Crisp Spring Braise
Chicken, potatoes and veggies cook together for a nutritious dinner that's missing only one ingredient—a bottle of white wine.
Smoked Salmon and Roasted Pepper Frittata
Veggies and low-fat cottage cheese stretch the eggs in this frittata, a breakfast main dish that's both healthy and low-cost. A little salmon or ham boosts the flavor.
Pineapple Chicken Stir-Fry
Garden-fresh veggies and juicy pineapple give classic stir-fry a seasonal refresh. For an easy substitute, switch the chicken for thinly sliced boneless pork or peeled, deveined medium shrimp.
Chicken with Black Beans and Rice
Add some kick to this chicken dish by stirring in a few dashes of Louisiana hot sauce.
Chicken with Pan Sauce
This dinner recipe comes with four easy variations. Which would you like tonight?
Paella-Style Rice with Ham and Shrimp
Ham stands in for sausage in this one-skillet dinner inspired by traditional Spanish paella. Sop up the juices with warm crusty bread.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Chicken Sausage and Peppers
Pair this hearty meat-lovers' dish with quinoa or whole wheat couscous and a crisp lettuce salad for a well-rounded meal. Chicken-apple sausage lends a pleasant sweetness to this dish, but you can take it in a kickier, more savory direction with hot Italian or roasted garlic sausage.
Mexican Skillet Dinner
Make this hearty meal-for-six in less than 30 minutes. Cumin and chili powder spice up the beans and meat.
Balsamic Pork with Potato Pierogi
A simple balsamic reduction dresses up pork tenderloin and frozen pierogi (stuffed Polish noodle dumplings).
Whole Wheat Tortellini with Broccoli
Just boil the water, cook the noodles and broccoli and stir in the rest of the ingredients. This dish is ready to eat in 25 minutes.
Sloppy Joes
Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings.
Smoked Turkey and Sweet Potato Hash
This colorful one-skillet meal lends itself to improvisation; you could trade the red sweet peppers for green, the spinach for kale, the turkey for ham or the fried eggs for scrambled. Of course, we think the original recipe is pretty darn perfect, with a blend of potatoes and tasty browned onions whose caramelly flavor ties the dish together.
Easy Chicken Jambalaya
Cajun seasoning adds zest to the chicken; stick with mildly spiced sausage, though, if you can't handle much heat.
Garlic Pork and Sweet Potato Hash
Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this one-skillet pork and sweet potato recipe.
One-Pan Harvest Pasta
This hearty weeknight dinner recipe is perfect for fall and winter, when you crave cozier foods.