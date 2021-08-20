One-Pan Recipes That Will Make Dinner So Much Easier
One-pan recipes make dinner a snap! Just toss together your veggies, protein, and some herbs or spices in recipes like our Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables or One-Pan Harvest Pasta. Prep and clean-up are easy!
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor.
Roasted Asparagus and Gnocchi
Keep it simple. Roast your entire dinner in one pan, then clear a little space in the corner of the pan to mix up a simple dressing. Bonus—one less dish to wash!
Grilled Veggies and Brats in Kraut
One-pan cooking, summer-style: As the vegetables and brats finish grilling, nestle them in a pan of seasoned sauerkraut.
One-Pan Harvest Pasta
This hearty recipe is perfect as the weather cools and you're starting to crave cozier foods. Use fresh veggies from your garden if you can, but store-bought produce works fine too.
Squash and Sausage Gnocchi
Hello, comfort! This one-pan supper dish is loaded with Italian sausage, butternut squash, spinach and cheese.
Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts and Apples
This fantastic one-pan dinner is ideal for a Sunday supper or casual fall get-together with friends; the sauce is delicious, so serve with bread or mashed potatoes to soak up every delicious bite.
Asian Roasted Vegetables with Tofu
Cheap, soy-based tofu has a bad rap for being bland. But so is chicken breast! The trick is getting it crispy, then piling on flavor. For our one-pan meal, we dry the tofu first in the microwave, roast it with vegetables, then go heavy on zingy Sriracha-peanut sauce.
Sheet Pan Sausage and Fall Vegetables
One oven temp, so much goodness: Bratwursts sizzle and crisp, fingerling potatoes become burnished golden nuggets, and cabbage turns nutty and sweet. A final drizzle of brown butter and fried sage leaves ties the elements together.