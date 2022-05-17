No-Cook Summer Party Food Recipes
The best part of summer? All the picnics and parties, of course! These simple, no-cook mains, apps and dips come together with no heat. You'll be party ready before the ice melts in your drink.
Peruvian Ceviche
Ceviche at home? In the Midwest? Yes and yes. Chef Jose Salazar of Mita's, a tapas restaurant in Cincinnati, recommends using super high-quality seafood and fresh citrus to help "cook" the fish. Serve cold in small bowls or over Bibb lettuce with tortilla chips for scooping for the ultimate no-cook party food.
Santa Fe Turkey Wraps
Jalapeno cream cheese, roasted corn and chipotle dressing give these turkey wraps a delicious southwestern kick. Pack in a cooler for a summer picnic or cut into slices and secure with toothpicks for an easy pinwheel appetizer.
Mediterranean Dip
Dive into this Greek-inspired dip with chopped spinach, feta cheese and marinated artichokes. The creamy-goodness of Greek yogurt makes this a healthier option that isn't short on flavor.
Salsa Verde Deviled Eggs
A twist on a crowd favorite, these herbaceous Italian salsa verde deviled eggs are big on flavor and richness. For a truly no-cook option, try pre-boiled eggs from the store.
Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
Crisp cucumbers and peppery radishes provide the perfect crunch atop classic white bread and herby cheese. These elegant, open-faced appetizers are sure to wow any guest!
Make-Ahead Mini Cheese Balls
Last-minute party plans? These make-ahead cheeseballs will ensure you always have an easy app on hand. Customize with your favorite toppers like dried craisins and pecans or finely snipped chives, and freeze for up to three months!
Fruit Platter with Maple-Mascarpone Dip
This exceptionally smooth and sweet dip contains just three ingredients and comes together in a flash. Simply combine mascarpone cheese, maple syrup and lemon juice, then serve with pre-cut fruit for a light dessert or an early morning brunch.
Mariana's Guacamole
A local taco shop in Des Moines shared its secret to making the best guac: Upgrade the classic avocado-lime-cilantro mash with the three C's—salty Cotija cheese, fiery chilies, and cool cucumbers. You won't regret it!
Syrian Hummus
Pro tip from Mawda Altayan of the St. Louis catering company Damascus Food—blend cold water and ice cubes to create the creamiest hummus at home. Serve with desired dippers and enjoy all week long!
Avocados with Strawberry Caprese
This fun twist on a caprese salad uses fresh strawberries in lieu of tomatoes for a sweet surprise. Spoon the mixture and serve "on the half shell" of an avocado for party-goers to enjoy on the fly or chop it up and add to a salad.
Cucumber Feta Dip
Add some Mediterranean flair to your next potluck with this easy-to-assemble dip. For an added touch of color and flavor, garnish with fresh mint and pomegranate seeds.
Classic Gazpacho
Be transported to summer in southern Spain with this chilled tomato soup. The key is to pulse—but not puree—the vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh veggies and bread mixture for the perfect texture. Pour in a small bowl or serve as refreshing shooters.
Garlic and Herb White Bean Dip
Toss fresh chopped herbs, canned cannellini beans, EVOO and a splash of white wine vinegar into a food processor and enjoy this fool-proof dip. Serve it on a grazing board full of fresh veggies, sliced meats and crackers.
Triple B Dip
Roasted beets, balsamic, and blue cheese meld together in this oh-so-velvety dip. For a no-cook shortcut, substitute refrigerated roasted beets and start the recipe at Step 3. Top with crunchy walnuts and serve with apple slices and pieces of toasted baguette.
Pineapple-Cucumber Salsa Pico de Gallo
This sweet and savory salsa studded with chunks of fresh pineapple and English cucumber is a refreshing addition to any summer gathering. Add some heat with a jalapeno or serrano pepper, if you dare!