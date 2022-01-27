Easy Work-from-Home Lunches You'll Make on Repeat
Microwave meals, move aside. If you have access to a kitchen, these nutritious and delicious work-from-home lunch ideas assemble in 30 minutes or less. Time to unplug and enjoy!
Peach and Bacon Avocado Toast
Why choose between sweet and savory when you can have both? Summer's greatest hits—plump peaches and avocado—team up in our fab BLT-avocado toast fusion.
Smoked Salmon Salad with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Translate your favorite bagel shop flavors—jammy eggs, avocado, smoked salmon and bagel chip "croutons"—into a delicious midday dish. Everything seasoning gives our creamy homemade salad dressing a true bagel-inspired boost.
Green Salad with Chicken and Marinated Peas
This green salad from Abra's Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables is light and refreshing, and packed with protein from a roasted chicken. A supermarket rotisserie bird simplifies assembly.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
The classic Italian-American dish gets a south-of-the-border spin with a little smoky heat. It comes together in just 12 minutes, but you can save even more prep time over your lunch hour by using peeled, deveined large shrimp. Serve over hot rice and top with cilantro for a quick and satisfying midday meal.
Basil Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese
We all know cottage cheese as a calcium- and protein-rich side dish, but pairing it with a basil-infused fruit salad elevates it to a super-satisfying main that'll help you power through that afternoon presentation.
Green Bean and Tofu Stir Fry
Extra-firm tofu and green beans star in this eye-catching and nutritious stir-fry dish that plates up in 30 minutes. It's more labor-intensive than other lunch recipes in this roundup, but if you have the opportunity to slip away for a longer break, we promise it's worth the effort.
Spring Egg Scramble
Loaded with good-for-you seasonal veggies like radish, peas and fennel, this mouthwatering egg-based recipe from The Birchwood Cafe Cookbook is more lunch-like than breakasty. Plate it up with a simple side salad or buttered toast.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
If it's a clean-out-the-fridge type of day, this recipe's ingredient list is probably already on hand. Canned black bean and corn salsa, pre-shredded cheese and fresh avocado slices fill this vegetarian quesadilla recipe. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt.
Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash
What's delicata squash, you ask? It's a tasty cross between summer zucchini and winter butternut, and it's incredibly versatile. This hearty, healthy sausage-stuffed squash recipe is ready to enjoy in 15 minutes, and it'll keep you satisfied until supper.
Chickpea Sandwich
Our simple and healthy chickpea sandwich filling is a pleasant change-up from egg, tuna or chicken salad. Mix a can of wallet-friendly chickpeas with mayo, celery, radishes, green onion, yellow mustard and dill weed, then serve on your choice of bread or wrap. Don't forget the lettuce and tomato!
Pan Bagnat
The hands-on time for this loaded French tuna sandwich is just 15 minutes, but you'll want to let it marinate in the fridge for four hours so the ingredients can mingle. We recommend prepping your pan bagnat before logging in for the day. Waking up a little earlier is totally worth it when this sandwich is your midday reward.
Garlicky Zucchini Noodles
No boiling here! This garlicky zoodle recipe starring walnuts, pancetta, green apple and goat cheese is a light alternative to traditional pasta and cooks up in one large skillet.
Beef and Blue Pizza
Piled with blue cheese, red onion, chopped sweet pepper and thinly sliced beef, this flavorful pie recipe comes together in just 18 minutes thanks to premade crust.
Chicken Cuban Sandwiches
When you sub in deli chicken for traditional roast pork, this sandwich's assembly becomes extra simple: Layer ingredients, grill and savor the signature Cuban flavors (mustard, onion and pickles) you love.