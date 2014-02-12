Easy Rotisserie Chicken Recipes
With a deli-roasted chicken, you're on your way to an easy dinner! We show you how to use rotisserie chicken in quick recipes for casseroles, soups, salads and sandwiches.
Green Salad with Chicken and Marinated Peas
In her book Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables, Abra Berens called this recipe Green Salad with Marinated Peas and Yesterday's Chicken because she makes it the day after roasting a chicken. A supermarket rotisserie bird makes things even simpler.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Purchased pesto and roast chicken help get this quick and easy main dish on the table in just 20 minutes. Fresh broccoli cooks with the pasta and lends straight-from-the-garden flavor.
Chicken Banh Mi
Layer rotisserie chicken with crisp veggies, mayo and zippy sesame dressing on a soft roll for this easy version of the popular Vietnamese sandwich.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Sauteed summer squash and cherry tomatoes dress up deli-roasted chicken. Sprinkle on arugula leaves just before serving for color and peppery flavor.
Tortellini Florentine Soup
This easy soup recipe calls for light Alfredo pasta sauce, baby spinach, deli chicken and tortellini. Dried tomato strips to add a bit of tang. You'll have dinner on the table in 30 minutes.
Coconut-Lime Chicken Soup
Start with a rotisserie chicken, and you can whip up this Thai-inspired soup in less than 30 minutes.
Sweet and Salty Chicken Salad
This fresh take on chicken salad starts with a stack of cabbage, deli-roasted chicken, grapes, apple chunks and pineapple. Drizzle with a homemade dressing of ginger-sesame stir-fry sauce, peanut butter and crushed red pepper.
Pulled Roast Chicken Sandwiches
A quick homemade barbecue sauce slathers shredded rotisserie chicken. Serve on buns alongside coleslaw mix and pickles—and you've got dinner in 30 minutes or less!
Coconut Chicken Noodle Bowl
Ready in 30 minutes, this restaurant-style noodle bowl is a breeze to throw together. It's flavored with Thai staples like coconut milk and fish sauce.
New Potato and Chicken Casserole
Green beans, mushrooms, leeks, potato and handy rotisserie chicken make this creamy casserole a true one-dish meal.
Chicken and Asparagus Risotto
Don't be afraid to try this Italian classic at home! Our hearty version is made with convenient rotisserie chicken and loaded with asparagus, herbs and lemony flavor.
Thai Chicken-Noodle Salad
A homemade peanut sauce complements deli-roasted chicken in this easy noodle bowl recipe. Cayenne pepper adds heat, balanced by cool cucumber and cilantro.
Spicy Chicken-Peanut Thai Pizza
If you love Thai peanut sauce, you'll go nuts for this simple pizza. We especially love how the veggies go on after the pizza bakes, so they stay fresh, crispy and colorful.
Orange Chicken Coleslaw Salad
This unusual recipe combines orange marmalade and soy sauce to make a sweet-and-salty dressing for chicken, cabbage and crunchy ramen noodles. Serve the mixture over a bed of fresh spinach for a nutrient-packed meal.
Chicken and Kielbasa Winter Stew
Shhh! Don't tell anyone, but this hearty supper soup takes just an hour to make. The secret? Deli-roasted chicken and precooked sausage. Pair with breadsticks or a crusty baguette for a perfect winter meal that will fill your house with good smells.
Chipotle Chicken and Cheddar Panini
A handy supermarket product—chipotle-flavor mayo—is the secret ingredient in this loaded sandwich. We love the convenience, but if you like, stir 1 teaspoon of minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce into regular mayonnaise instead.
Greek Chicken Salad
Toss this salad together in just 15 minutes using deli-roasted chicken, a package of spring mix salad greens, chopped veggies and bottled Greek salad dressing. Leftovers? Tuck them into a pita for lunch the next day.
Chicken, Tomato and Spinach Mac and Cheese
We gave homey mac and cheese a refresh. The saucepan sauce is made without a flour thickener, so it's lighter-tasting than baked versions. And adding veggies and chicken makes it a well-rounded meal.
Chicken Cuban Sandwiches
We traded the traditional roast pork for rotisserie chicken, but kept the signature Cuban flavors—mustard, onion and pickles.
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken and Noodles
Garlic and Parmesan cheese bumps up the flavor of chicken and noodles in these bubbly individual casseroles.
Chicken Taco Salad
Pick up a rotisserie chicken and a few veggies on the way on your next grocery store trip, and in 20 minutes, you can serve this colorful, crowd-pleasing salad for dinner.
Chicken BLT Sandwiches
You can't beat an old-fashioned BLT, but it's not the most filling sandwich. Rotisserie chicken ramps up the protein, while zippy lemon mayo adds another layer of interest.
Roasted Chicken, Focaccia and Olive Salad
Deli-roasted chicken turns this Mediterranean-inspired dish from a side salad into a meal. Toss garlic focaccia croutons, olives, romaine lettuce and chicken with an easy homemade vinaigrette.
Blue Cheese and Balsamic Chicken Pizza
Topped with blue cheese, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and a balsamic-spiked tomato sauce, this potent pizza has definite adult flavor.