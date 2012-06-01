Easy Dinner Recipes to Make in 20 Minutes or Less
Get dinner on the table in a flash with our easy recipes for chicken, fish, beef, pasta, pork and meatless meals.
Herbed Chicken, Orzo and Zucchini
Team basil-seasoned chicken breasts with fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo for a fast and flavorful dinner.
Salmon-Potato Cakes
Bring a new flavor to salmon with our quick-cooking fish-and-potato cakes. Serve the cakes on a bed of lettuce with honey-Dijon salad dressing on the side.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Vegetables
Ready in just 15 minutes, this easy dinner calls for sautéed vegetables—Brussels sprouts, broccoli, mushrooms, and asparagus—along with a simple homemade cheese sauce.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Bottled black bean and corn salsa spices up these quesadillas, ready in just 20 minutes.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick skillet supper, served over hot rice.
Ravioli with Peas and Lemon Pesto
Peas, pesto, lemon zest and toasted hazelnuts add fresh flavor to ravioli.
Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
Homemade pizza often comes together quickly. Here, just top pita rounds with Southwest-flavor chicken strips, blue cheese dressing, celery and bottled hot pepper sauce for the flavor of your favorite wings.
Mediterranean-Style Snapper
Cook fresh snapper fillets or other firm-flesh white fish with an easy tomato-olive mixture and crumbled feta cheese. Serve with rice, pasta or couscous.
Mexican Chicken Salad
A tiny bit of taco seasoning mix packs big flavor in this south-of-the-border twist on traditional chicken salad. Try it in a tortilla wrap with crisp romaine lettuce.
Spring Scampi with Chives
These garlicky, lemony shrimp come together in just 15 minutes for a speedy weeknight dinner. Serve with crusty bread for mopping up the luscious butter sauce.
Turkey Steaks with Spinach, Pears & Blue Cheese
Season turkey tenderloins with a sage rub then top with grilled spinach, juicy pear slices and blue cheese crumbles.
Pork Chops Primavera
Soy sauce and apple butter lend their salty and sweet flavors to pork chops, green beans and tomatoes in this quick meal.
Pesto Pasta Toss
You'll only need six ingredients—and 20 minutes—to whip up this pasta dish. Use chopped leftover cooked turkey, chicken, pork, beef, or vegetables, and whatever kind of pasta you have on hand.
Chunky Bean and Chicken Chili
Crushed tortilla chips, stirred into the chili's base, give this dish a lusciously creamy texture.
Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream
Top crunchy tostadas with broiled tilapia fillets, veggies and a zesty chili-lime cream.
Turkey Tortilla Soup
Turn leftover turkey (or chicken) into soup by adding pantry staples, such as salsa, chicken broth and tortilla chips.
Sausage and Orzo
Toss together cooked sausage, orzo, zucchini, green onions and sweet peppers for a one-pot meal. Heat up any leftovers for lunch the next day.
Potato-Topped Beef Bowl
Also known as shepherd's pie, this comfort-food dish includes beef, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes and a sprinkling of cheddar cheese.
Chicken Chutney Salad
Jarred mango chutney and raisins add sweetness and mild spice to this chicken salad; trading the usual mayonnaise for yogurt makes it healthier.