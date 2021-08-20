American seed and plant company Burpee began selling delicata squash seeds in 1891. Vulnerability to disease led to its decline for a time, but this versatile heirloom has made a delicious comeback.

How to Shop for Delicata Squash Find delicata at your local grocery store or farmers market in early fall. Look for delicatas with creamy, blemish-free skin and bright green or orange stripes. The squash should feel heavy for its small size.

How to Store Delicata Squash Because of that thin skin, delicata squash can't do long-term storage. Keep it in a cool, dark place, and plan to use it within a few weeks.