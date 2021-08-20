Easy Delicata Squash Recipes
With its edible skin and sweet golden flesh, aptly named delicata squash is the bridge between summer zucchini and winter butternut. Look for it at fall's first nip, and try it in recipes like our Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash and Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables.
Delicata Squash Tips
American seed and plant company Burpee began selling delicata squash seeds in 1891. Vulnerability to disease led to its decline for a time, but this versatile heirloom has made a delicious comeback.
How to Shop for Delicata Squash Find delicata at your local grocery store or farmers market in early fall. Look for delicatas with creamy, blemish-free skin and bright green or orange stripes. The squash should feel heavy for its small size.
How to Store Delicata Squash Because of that thin skin, delicata squash can't do long-term storage. Keep it in a cool, dark place, and plan to use it within a few weeks.
Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables
For maximum flavor, this one-pan dinner has you caramelize two ways. High-temp roasting browns veggies, while basting chicken with a sweetened glaze adds color and bold flavor.
Delicata Dippers
No peeling necessary! Delicata's thin, edible skin makes it a cinch to prepare and easy to pick up and dip when sliced and roasted.
Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash
All you need is fifteen minutes of prep time to make this hearty, all-in-one meal—perfect for those days when you need something easy but still cozy and comforting.
Delicata Frittata
Eat breakfast for dinner by nesting rings of squash in a skillet full of eggs, dotted with goat cheese and thyme.