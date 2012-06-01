Six Quick and Easy Dinner Menus

Another fast meal: Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream, Spanish rice, Mexican hot chocolate and purchased sugar cookies. Break spiced white tilapia into pieces for tacos and top with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Frozen tilapia is easy to work with; it's already skinned and boned. Rub with seasonings, and it's ready for the skillet. Rice mix from a box is an easy side dish. Another option: Pick up some side dishes at your supermarket's deli and get cookies from the bakery department.