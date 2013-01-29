5-Ingredient (or Less) Dinner Recipes
Put together dinner in a hurry with these recipes for both main dishes—quesadillas, beef tenderloin, ravioli, salmon, ham and more—and sides.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Bottled black bean and corn salsa spices up these quesadillas, ready in just 20 minutes.
Super Simple Peachy Barbecue Chicken
Just three ingredients produce a rich-flavored, sweet-tangy barbecue sauce for drumsticks in this easy chicken slow-cooker recipe.
Shrimp with Warm Coleslaw
Add coleslaw, bacon and chives to shrimp for this quick and easy meal.
Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers
With only five ingredients, these hearty stuffed peppers assemble in a snap. Team them with corn bread or whole wheat rolls, and dinner's done.
Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs
Sweet and spicy! You only need five ingredients and a hot grill for a delicious weeknight entrée.
Potato Chips Meet Fish
How do you get your family to eat fish? By serving them tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing.
Pierogies with Meat Sauce
Add watercress, sausage, cherry tomatoes and tomato sauce to a package of frozen potato-and-onion-filled pierogies for this colorful meal.
Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder
This five-ingredient slow-cooker chowder goes together in minutes and then cooks two hours on high or four to five hours on low. Serve with breadsticks for dipping.
Quick Chicken Tortilla Bake
Buy a deli chicken or use leftover chicken to combine with cheese, tortillas, condensed soup and diced tomatoes for this easy casserole.
Ravioli with Peas and Lemon Pesto
Peas, pesto, lemon zest and toasted hazelnuts add fresh flavor to ravioli.
Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables
Carrots, beets and orange juice concentrate top the fish in this dinner, ready in just 30 minutes.
Sausage Jambalaya
Combine sausage, sweet peppers, celery, canned kidney beans and fire-roasted canned tomatoes in your slow-cooker for a spicy main dish. Our recipe also gives an alternative using meatballs, cannellini beans, onions and diced tomatoes.
Beef Tenderloin with Balsamic Tomatoes
Balsamic vinegar and fresh chopped tomatoes add just the right amount of flavor to this dinner for two.
Barbecue Beef Wrap
These wraps, made with leftover shredded roast beef and packaged broccoli slaw, can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Wrap tightly and chill.
Chicken Focaccia Bread Sandwiches
Make these hearty sandwiches for a quick lunch or dinner. Add fresh fruit and a beverage for a picnic!
Gingered Beef & Broccoli Salad Bowl
Use a wok or skillet to stir-fry sirloin steak strips and broccoli. Combine with salad greens, chopped sweet pepper and bottled ginger vinaigrette salad dressing for a meal that's on the table in 20 minutes.
Fish Fillets with Cucumber-Orange Salsa
Make a quick salsa from cucumber, red onion, a chopped orange and seasoning blend to serve with fish filets.
Cheddar-Maple Squash
A little cheddar cheese, maple syrup, and turkey bacon dress up butternut squash for this side dish.
Broccoli with Orange-Cream Sauce
Combine orange juice concentrate and sliced almonds with whipping cream for a rich side-dish sauce. If you're trying to cut calories and fat, use half-and-half or milk instead, but the sauce won't be as thick.
Skillet-Roasted Cauliflower and Squash
Skillet-roasting boosts the flavor of the veggies in this side dish. Serve with your favorite meat.
Cherry-Stuffed Ham
Place plumped dried cherries into slits in the ham and add them to the fruit sauce for a double sweet-tart touch.
Asian Coleslaw
Jazz up packaged coleslaw with a sliced sweet pepper, green onion, cilantro and sesame-ginger salad dressing.
Garlic-Roasted Asparagus
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of asparagus and garlic.
Thyme and Garlic Chicken
Thyme, garlic, a little orange juice, and a splash of balsamic vinegar flavor these moist, fork-tender chicken breasts.