45 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes
Relax and enjoy the taste of summer in these easy recipes, including shrimp scampi, chicken stir-fry, fish tacos, barbecue chicken, pasta, homemade pizza and main-dish salads.
Grilled Halibut with Watermelon Salsa
A bright and fruity salsa dresses up simple grilled fish in this easy, healthful summer dinner.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs
We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.
Pesto Veggie Gyros
Halloumi, veggie kabobs and flatbreads all get a turn on the grill and are paired with tangy pesto vinaigrette for a fast, warm-weather supper.
Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage
Chicken-apple sausage links, Yukon gold potatoes and cabbage combine with a simple dressing for an easy and nutritious skillet meal.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.
Watermelon Poke Bowl
This version of a Hawaiian poke bowl swaps marinated watermelon for the raw fish. It's an incredibly light and fresh summer dinner-and so pretty!
Jamaican Pork Tenderloin with Broccoli-Peach Slaw
Broccoli slaw mix is the quick cheat in this colorful, weeknight-simple recipe that's festive enough to serve to friends.
Pineapple Chicken Stir-Fry
Garden-fresh veggies and juicy pineapple give classic stir-fry a seasonal refresh. For an easy substitute, switch the chicken for thinly sliced boneless pork or peeled, deveined medium shrimp.
Sloppy Joes
Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings.
Paella-Style Rice with Ham and Shrimp
Ham stands in for sausage in this one-skillet dinner inspired by traditional Spanish paella. Sop up the juices with warm crusty bread.
Cajun Pizza
This easy pizza from Alex and Sonja Overhiser of the blog A Couple Cooks isn't overly spicy, but has enough flavor and kick to stand out from a standard pizza. We love how it relies on basic pantry ingredients.
Mustardy Grilled Corn and Sausage Kabobs
With just 5 ingredients and ready in less than 30 minutes, this colorful, family-friendly meal is sure to earn a spot in your summer weeknight dinner rotation.
Grilled Eggplant and Mozzarella Hero with Spicy Tomato Sauce and Basil Pesto
This scrumptious mess of a sandwich is every bit as satisfying as a classic Italian sub--and if you prepare the tomato sauce and pesto in advance (or use purchased pesto), the sandwiches come together super fast. The recipe comes from Cara Mangini, of Little Eater in Columbus, Ohio.
Lemon Caper Chicken
Zesty lemon, salty capers and an array of spices flavor these easy chicken breasts.
Tortellini, Spinach and Mushrooms in Wine-Butter Sauce
A simple pan sauce and fresh vegetables dress up family-favorite cheese tortellini for a meal that's ready in 25 minutes.
Caribbean White Fish with Mango-Orange Relish
Lightly pan-fried white fish gets a refreshing lift from a sweet confetti of oranges and chopped mango. Pair with rice or couscous for an easy meal.
Coconut Chicken Noodle Bowl
Ready in 30 minutes, this restaurant-style noodle bowl is a breeze to throw together. Coconut milk and fish sauce-Thai staples available at the supermarket-impart authentic flavor.
Chicken Sausage and Peppers
Pair this hearty meat-lovers' dish with quinoa or whole wheat couscous and a crisp lettuce salad for a well-rounded meal. Chicken-apple sausage lends a pleasant sweetness to this dish, but you can take it in a kickier, more savory direction with hot Italian or roasted garlic sausage.
Dilled Shrimp and Orzo Bowl
Dill, shrimp and a hint of vinegar shine in this light, veggie-filled dish.
Three-in-One Primavera
Our ready-in-minutes recipe starts with pasta and mixed vegetables-then just pick the sauce that suits your mood. Choose among light lemon-basil, creamy Parmesan or peppercorn-ranch dressing for a pasta salad.
Mango-Barbecue Fish Tacos
Fresh fruit and bottled barbecue sauce lend sassy sweetness to low-cal, vitamin-rich grilled fish tacos.
Vietnamese Shrimp and Noodle Bowls
These bowls check all the boxes with layers of flavors, textures and temperatures. Grab your chopsticks and dig in!
Chimichurri
This classic Argentinian sauce with fresh parsley and cilantro is made for spooning over grilled meats (especially steak), but we also love it with scrambled eggs or roasted potatoes. The recipe comes from chef Michael Ollier of Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio.
Chicken Sausage Sandwiches with Watermelon Salsa
Basil and lime juice flavor the fruity salsa on this ready-in-minutes, low-cal grilled sausage sandwich.
Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers
With only five ingredients, these hearty stuffed peppers assemble in a snap. Team them with corn bread or whole wheat rolls, and dinner's done.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado Salsa and Ranch Taco Sauce
Fresh tomatillos and jicama add authentic tartness and crunch to this made-in-minutes dinner. You can find both veggies at large supermarkets or Latin groceries.
Super Simple Peachy Barbecue Chicken
Just three ingredients produce a rich-flavored, sweet-tangy barbecue sauce for drumsticks in this easy chicken slow-cooker recipe.
Garden Veggie Linguine with Cilantro Pesto
You can customize this linguine recipe by substituting other in-season vegetables and herbs, such as asparagus, snap peas, spinach or mustard greens, tarragon and basil.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
Bottled black bean and corn salsa spices up these quesadillas, ready in just 20 minutes.
Chilled Tomato Soup with Corn Bread Croutons
Creamy avocado slices give depth to this summer soup, while crumbly corn bread croutons add a nice contrast in texture. For a lighter-colored soup, peel the cucumber.
Loaded Greek Chicken Pizza
Frozen spinach-artichoke dip is the secret ingredient in this fabulous pizza that delivers an authentically salty punch of kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Herbed lemon marinade cooks down with honey to a glossy, gorgeous glaze in our Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken recipe.
Ham Florentine Soup
Florentine-style dishes have one thing in common: heart-healthy spinach. In this case, the leafy greens combine with chunks of ham in a chowderlike soup. For best results, remove spinach stems before cooking.
Simple Salsa Skillet
For a change in routine, substitute green salsa for red in this easy Mexican-inspired meal.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Why save this classic for when you're dining out? Rotisserie chicken makes it easy to enjoy a Cobb at home. Just add a whole-grain roll, and you've got a well-rounded meal.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
Zucchini gets a flavor boost from mozzarella, cherry tomatoes and chopped walnuts in a colorful frittata.
Spicy Chicken-Peanut Thai Pizza
If you love Thai peanut sauce, you'll go nuts for this simple pizza. We especially love how the veggies go on after the pizza bakes, so they stay fresh, crispy and colorful.
Fresh Herb Tuna Salad
Showers of fresh herbs and the teeniest smidgen of curry powder wake up classic tuna salad.
Potato Chips Meet Fish
How do you get your family to eat fish? By serving them tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing.
Skillet Lasagna Toss
Use up those stray lasagna noodles in this speedy, family-friendly pasta dish.
Mediterranean-Style Snapper
Cook fresh snapper fillets or other firm-flesh white fish with an easy tomato-olive mixture and crumbled feta cheese. Serve with rice, pasta or couscous. Start to finish: 15 minutes
Chicken and Asparagus Risotto
Don't be afraid to try this Italian classic at home! Our hearty version is made with convenient rotisserie chicken and loaded with asparagus, herbs and lemony flavor.
Steamed Salmon with Lemon and Vegetables
A bed of pretty squash and carrot ribbons seasoned with lemon and herbs gently steams salmon in the oven, yielding moist, flavorful fish-with a veggie side dish built right in!
Zucchini-Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon
Fresh sweet corn and a generous amount of zucchini star in a simple summer soup, ready in just 35 minutes.