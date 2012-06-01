Fast-Fix Weeknight Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated August 15, 2021

Our 25 no-fuss recipes will have hearty meals on your table in about 30 minutes or less.

Start Slideshow

1 of 26

Tortellini, Spinach and Mushrooms in Wine-Butter Sauce

A simple pan sauce and fresh vegetables dress up family-favorite cheese tortellini for a meal that's ready in 25 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Potato Chips Meet Fish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

How do you get your family to eat fish? By serving tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing.

3 of 26

Chipotle Shrimp Scampi

Credit: Jay Wilde
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.

Advertisement

4 of 26

Thai Curried Salmon and Snap Peas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A brilliantly simple and delicious way to cook salmon, this 25-minute recipe is done in the time it takes to cook a pot of rice. Don't be tempted to skip the fresh basil; its flavor seals the flavor deal on this weeknight meal.

5 of 26

Pork Cutlets with Brussels Sprouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

An easy sauce of sour cream, brown sugar and milk (or cream) tops skillet-cooked pork chops. Brussels sprouts cook in the same skillet, simplifying cleanup.

6 of 26

Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 26

Cheesy Spinach and Beef Calzones

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Finely chopped mushrooms replace some of the meat in these super family-friendly calzones (made with purchased pizza dough). Kids will never notice the 'shrooms are there.

8 of 26

Potato-Thyme Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flavorful frittata can be a simple brunch or weeknight supper dish; if you don't have fresh thyme, just substitute dried. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.

9 of 26

Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cook tender salmon fillets in your skillet with a simple lemon juice-sugar combination and a sprinkling of fresh dill. Broccoli or green beans round out this quick and easy dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 26

Mexican Sweet Potato-Veggie Medley

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create a meatless main dish in minutes by sauteeing sweet potatoes, then adding canned corn and black beans. Top with a chipotle-flavor sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.

11 of 26

Upside-Down Pizza Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Play with this four-ingredient recipe just as you would improvise with pizza toppings. You can substitute Italian sausage for the ground beef or add ingredients such as sliced mushrooms, pepperoni or sweet peppers into the meat mixture.

12 of 26

Fast Paella

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Paella is a snap when you use precooked turkey sausage, precooked shrimp and pouch rice. Serve this dish with warm, crusty bread to sop up the juices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 26

Gingered Chicken and Fried Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Carrots, sugar snap peas and fresh ginger give crunch and flavor to this easy Asian-inspired recipe.

14 of 26

Savory Focaccia Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top flavored focaccia with oil-packed dried tomatoes, Italian sausage, baby spinach, and goat cheese or feta cheese for meal that's ready in just over 20 minutes.

15 of 26

Quick Green Chili and Chicken Enchiladas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken tenders, Mexican-style four-cheese blend, green chile peppers and bottled green salsa fill these easy enchiladas. Buy hot or mild chiles to suit your family's taste for heat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 26

Rice and Sweet Pepper Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This seven-ingredient meatless meal combines sweet peppers, Spanish-style rice and stewed tomatoes. Two kinds of cheese—shaved Parmesan and Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers—punch up the flavor.

17 of 26

Turkey-Mango Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tuck mango salsa, Gouda cheese, and chopped turkey or chicken into flour tortillas for this fresh twist on quesadillas.

18 of 26

Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 26

Three-in-One Primavera

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our ready-in-minutes recipe starts with pasta and mixed vegetables-then just pick the sauce that suits your mood. Choose among light lemon-basil, creamy Parmesan or peppercorn-ranch dressing for a pasta salad.

20 of 26

Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cumin and cinnamon spice up ordinary frozen tilapia fillets for a fragrant pan-fried fish taco filling. Just add margaritas for the full restaurant experience.

21 of 26

Herbed Chicken, Orzo and Zucchini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Team basil-seasoned chicken breasts with fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo for a fast and flavorful dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 26

Mediterranean Chicken and Polenta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cook chicken breasts with tomatoes, olives and wine, then serve with creamy polenta for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner.

23 of 26

Pineapple-Chicken Stir-Fry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Garden-fresh veggies and juicy pineapple give classic stir-fry a seasonal refresh. For an easy substitute, switch the chicken for thinly sliced boneless pork or peeled, deveined medium shrimp. Serve with brown rice for extra nutrition.

24 of 26

Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Purchased pesto and roast chicken help get this quick and easy main dish on the table in just 20 minutes. Fresh broccoli cooks with the pasta and lends straight-from-the-garden flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 26

Buffalo Chicken Pizzas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top pita bread rounds with Southwest-flavor chicken strips, blue cheese dressing, celery and bottled hot pepper sauce for a dinner that's ready in 20 minutes. The flavor will remind you of your favorite wings!

26 of 26

Peppery Beef with Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepare this hearty main dish even faster by using prepared ingredients such as purchased steak seasoning and presliced mushrooms. Roasted red potatoes make a quick and flavorful side dish.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com