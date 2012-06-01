Fast-Fix Weeknight Recipes
Our 25 no-fuss recipes will have hearty meals on your table in about 30 minutes or less.
Tortellini, Spinach and Mushrooms in Wine-Butter Sauce
A simple pan sauce and fresh vegetables dress up family-favorite cheese tortellini for a meal that's ready in 25 minutes.
Potato Chips Meet Fish
How do you get your family to eat fish? By serving tilapia coated with potato chips, herbs and honey-mustard dressing.
Chipotle Shrimp Scampi
This south-of-the-border variation on a classic Italian-American dish has a little smoky heat. It's a quick weeknight dinner, served over hot rice.
Thai Curried Salmon and Snap Peas
A brilliantly simple and delicious way to cook salmon, this 25-minute recipe is done in the time it takes to cook a pot of rice. Don't be tempted to skip the fresh basil; its flavor seals the flavor deal on this weeknight meal.
Pork Cutlets with Brussels Sprouts
An easy sauce of sour cream, brown sugar and milk (or cream) tops skillet-cooked pork chops. Brussels sprouts cook in the same skillet, simplifying cleanup.
Sloppy Joes
Skip the canned stuff and make this childhood favorite from scratch. Our simple recipe is just a starting point; try one of our variations or experiment with seasonings.
Cheesy Spinach and Beef Calzones
Finely chopped mushrooms replace some of the meat in these super family-friendly calzones (made with purchased pizza dough). Kids will never notice the 'shrooms are there.
Potato-Thyme Frittata
This flavorful frittata can be a simple brunch or weeknight supper dish; if you don't have fresh thyme, just substitute dried. The recipe comes from Urban Roots Farm in Springfield, Missouri.
Citrus Salmon with Broccoli
Cook tender salmon fillets in your skillet with a simple lemon juice-sugar combination and a sprinkling of fresh dill. Broccoli or green beans round out this quick and easy dinner.
Mexican Sweet Potato-Veggie Medley
Create a meatless main dish in minutes by sauteeing sweet potatoes, then adding canned corn and black beans. Top with a chipotle-flavor sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.
Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
Play with this four-ingredient recipe just as you would improvise with pizza toppings. You can substitute Italian sausage for the ground beef or add ingredients such as sliced mushrooms, pepperoni or sweet peppers into the meat mixture.
Fast Paella
Paella is a snap when you use precooked turkey sausage, precooked shrimp and pouch rice. Serve this dish with warm, crusty bread to sop up the juices.
Gingered Chicken and Fried Rice
Carrots, sugar snap peas and fresh ginger give crunch and flavor to this easy Asian-inspired recipe.
Savory Focaccia Pie
Top flavored focaccia with oil-packed dried tomatoes, Italian sausage, baby spinach, and goat cheese or feta cheese for meal that's ready in just over 20 minutes.
Quick Green Chili and Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken tenders, Mexican-style four-cheese blend, green chile peppers and bottled green salsa fill these easy enchiladas. Buy hot or mild chiles to suit your family's taste for heat.
Rice and Sweet Pepper Bowl
This seven-ingredient meatless meal combines sweet peppers, Spanish-style rice and stewed tomatoes. Two kinds of cheese—shaved Parmesan and Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers—punch up the flavor.
Turkey-Mango Quesadillas
Tuck mango salsa, Gouda cheese, and chopped turkey or chicken into flour tortillas for this fresh twist on quesadillas.
Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs
We won't mince words: This is juicy, spicy, sticky, glorious barbecued chicken. One of the secrets? Chicken thighs. They cook fast, like breasts, but they have richer flavor and don't dry out. And nutritionally speaking, the two are more similar than you'd think.
Three-in-One Primavera
Our ready-in-minutes recipe starts with pasta and mixed vegetables-then just pick the sauce that suits your mood. Choose among light lemon-basil, creamy Parmesan or peppercorn-ranch dressing for a pasta salad.
Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Cream
Cumin and cinnamon spice up ordinary frozen tilapia fillets for a fragrant pan-fried fish taco filling. Just add margaritas for the full restaurant experience.
Herbed Chicken, Orzo and Zucchini
Team basil-seasoned chicken breasts with fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo for a fast and flavorful dinner.
Mediterranean Chicken and Polenta
Cook chicken breasts with tomatoes, olives and wine, then serve with creamy polenta for a Mediterranean-inspired dinner.
Pineapple-Chicken Stir-Fry
Garden-fresh veggies and juicy pineapple give classic stir-fry a seasonal refresh. For an easy substitute, switch the chicken for thinly sliced boneless pork or peeled, deveined medium shrimp. Serve with brown rice for extra nutrition.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Purchased pesto and roast chicken help get this quick and easy main dish on the table in just 20 minutes. Fresh broccoli cooks with the pasta and lends straight-from-the-garden flavor.
Buffalo Chicken Pizzas
Top pita bread rounds with Southwest-flavor chicken strips, blue cheese dressing, celery and bottled hot pepper sauce for a dinner that's ready in 20 minutes. The flavor will remind you of your favorite wings!
Peppery Beef with Mushrooms
Prepare this hearty main dish even faster by using prepared ingredients such as purchased steak seasoning and presliced mushrooms. Roasted red potatoes make a quick and flavorful side dish.