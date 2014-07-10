Quarter red, yellow or green sweet peppers; remove stems, seeds and membranes. Thread small tomatoes on skewers. Slice Italian bread. Brush all with olive oil. Place on grill rack over medium coals. Grill peppers 8 to 10 minutes or until tender and browned; grill tomato skewers and bread slices 2 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and bread is toasted, turning all once during grilling. Cut peppers into bite-size pieces and bread into cubes. Toss veggies and bread with torn romaine, some Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.