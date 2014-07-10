Quick and Easy Kabob Recipes

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated May 24, 2021

Skewer meat, fruit, vegetables, fish and other foods for easy meals-on-a-stick—perfect for summertime meals.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Steak and Potato Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Marinated steak, new potatoes and sweet peppers make a complete meal-on-a-stick. The marinade, based on bottled salad dressing, is deliciously easy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Ginger Tuna Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a quick marinade for tuna with soy sauce, fresh ginger and snipped green onions. Cook with pineapple, red or green sweet peppers, and green onion pieces for a colorful presentation. 

3 of 14

Five-Spice Beef Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These kabobs use lean flank steak or boneless sirloin, and the sauce is made with healthy yogurt.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Honey-Lime Lamb and Melon Skewers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Combine cubes of lamb, cantaloupe and honeydew for this Mediterranean-inspired kabob recipe. Serve with yogurt seasoned with lime peel and tarragon. 

5 of 14

Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Zesty Top City Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Joann Gough-Stallbaumer of Topeka uses Kansas top sirloin steak and a horseradish-mayo dipping sauce in her prizewinning recipe.

6 of 14

Caribbean Shrimp Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These weeknight-easy skewers marry gently spiced shrimp with juicy pineapple. Serve with rice and a fresh lettuce salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Sausage-Fruit Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brush sliced zucchini, apple and sausage with an easy-to-make honey-mustard glaze before cooking. Serve with a skewer of toasted bread pieces.

8 of 14

Mustard-Glazed Pork Skewers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Coat pork loin strips with a simple apple juice-Dijon mustard glaze, then serve skewers with tangy homemade fruit chutney.

9 of 14

Pesto Rosemary Skewered Baby Potatoes and Carrots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Veggie kabobs are a fun way to serve summer vegetables. Rosemary makes a fancy skewer for baby potatoes and carrots, but you can use metal or wooden skewers, if you prefer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Smokin' Hot Potato Kabobs with Rosemary-Chipotle Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seasoned butter perks up the flavor in these grilled side-dish kabobs. For a main course, serve them with grilled meat, chicken or fish.

11 of 14

Colorful Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Marinate cubed chicken or beef overnight in a mixture of barbecue sauce, vinegar, steak sauce and spices. Grill alongside onions, mushrooms, zucchini or sweet peppers.

12 of 14

Margarita Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This shrimp and/or chicken kabob is brushed with a sauce based on the classic cocktail. The alcohol helps the flavors blend subtly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Chicken Shish Kabobs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple marinade gives this grilled entree a pleasant lemon-pepper flavor. The recipe was inspired by the kabobs served at Al-Ameer Restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan. Try serving with tabbouleh, a traditional Middle Eastern grain side dish.

14 of 14

Veggie Bread Salad

Quarter red, yellow or green sweet peppers; remove stems, seeds and membranes. Thread small tomatoes on skewers. Slice Italian bread. Brush all with olive oil. Place on grill rack over medium coals. Grill peppers 8 to 10 minutes or until tender and browned; grill tomato skewers and bread slices 2 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and bread is toasted, turning all once during grilling. Cut peppers into bite-size pieces and bread into cubes. Toss veggies and bread with torn romaine, some Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com