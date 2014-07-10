Quick and Easy Kabob Recipes
Skewer meat, fruit, vegetables, fish and other foods for easy meals-on-a-stick—perfect for summertime meals.
Steak and Potato Kabobs
Marinated steak, new potatoes and sweet peppers make a complete meal-on-a-stick. The marinade, based on bottled salad dressing, is deliciously easy.
Ginger Tuna Kabobs
Make a quick marinade for tuna with soy sauce, fresh ginger and snipped green onions. Cook with pineapple, red or green sweet peppers, and green onion pieces for a colorful presentation.
Five-Spice Beef Kabobs
These kabobs use lean flank steak or boneless sirloin, and the sauce is made with healthy yogurt.
Honey-Lime Lamb and Melon Skewers
Combine cubes of lamb, cantaloupe and honeydew for this Mediterranean-inspired kabob recipe. Serve with yogurt seasoned with lime peel and tarragon.
Grilled Sirloin Kabobs with Zesty Top City Sauce
Joann Gough-Stallbaumer of Topeka uses Kansas top sirloin steak and a horseradish-mayo dipping sauce in her prizewinning recipe.
Caribbean Shrimp Kabobs
These weeknight-easy skewers marry gently spiced shrimp with juicy pineapple. Serve with rice and a fresh lettuce salad.
Sausage-Fruit Kabobs
Brush sliced zucchini, apple and sausage with an easy-to-make honey-mustard glaze before cooking. Serve with a skewer of toasted bread pieces.
Mustard-Glazed Pork Skewers
Coat pork loin strips with a simple apple juice-Dijon mustard glaze, then serve skewers with tangy homemade fruit chutney.
Pesto Rosemary Skewered Baby Potatoes and Carrots
Veggie kabobs are a fun way to serve summer vegetables. Rosemary makes a fancy skewer for baby potatoes and carrots, but you can use metal or wooden skewers, if you prefer.
Smokin' Hot Potato Kabobs with Rosemary-Chipotle Butter
Seasoned butter perks up the flavor in these grilled side-dish kabobs. For a main course, serve them with grilled meat, chicken or fish.
Colorful Kabobs
Marinate cubed chicken or beef overnight in a mixture of barbecue sauce, vinegar, steak sauce and spices. Grill alongside onions, mushrooms, zucchini or sweet peppers.
Margarita Kabobs
This shrimp and/or chicken kabob is brushed with a sauce based on the classic cocktail. The alcohol helps the flavors blend subtly.
Chicken Shish Kabobs
A simple marinade gives this grilled entree a pleasant lemon-pepper flavor. The recipe was inspired by the kabobs served at Al-Ameer Restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan. Try serving with tabbouleh, a traditional Middle Eastern grain side dish.
Veggie Bread Salad
Quarter red, yellow or green sweet peppers; remove stems, seeds and membranes. Thread small tomatoes on skewers. Slice Italian bread. Brush all with olive oil. Place on grill rack over medium coals. Grill peppers 8 to 10 minutes or until tender and browned; grill tomato skewers and bread slices 2 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and bread is toasted, turning all once during grilling. Cut peppers into bite-size pieces and bread into cubes. Toss veggies and bread with torn romaine, some Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.