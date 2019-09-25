Quick & Easy

Easy Delicata Squash Recipes
With its edible skin and sweet golden flesh, aptly named delicata squash is the delicious bridge between summer zucchini and winter butternut.
How to Make an Easy Bittersweet Chocolate Tart
A Wisconsin cooking teacher shares her most-requested recipe on one condition: Shhh.
5 Easy Weeknight Tomato Sauce Recipes
Super easy and full of flavor, our quick tomato sauce recipes make for the perfect weeknight dinner. No pasta? No problem. These sauces taste great served over ravioli or polenta or spooned on bread and baked with cheese for a pizzalike appetizer.
Simple Skillet Suppers
Looking for easy recipes? All you need is a skillet to make one of our 25 quick dinner recipes.
Quick and Easy Kabob Recipes
Skewer meat, fruit, vegetables, fish and other foods for easy meals-on-a-stick—perfect for summertime meals.