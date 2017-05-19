Power-Packed Quinoa Recipes

By Midwest Living editors Updated January 05, 2023

Find recipes for salads, main dishes, sides and desserts with quinoa—a protein-packed, gluten-free grain that also delivers essential amino acids, lysine, potassium and iron. The rich, nutty flavor works well in a variety of dishes.

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Zucchini, Almonds and Feta

You could make a meal of this dish: caramelized zucchini, crunchy almonds, salty cheese and hearty quinoa, all dressed in honey-basil vinaigrette. The recipe comes from Columbus, Ohio, chef Cara Mangini.

Peppers Stuffed with Quinoa and Spinach

Cheesy peppers hold a combo of grains and vegetables for a satisfying veggie dinner.

Bean and Sweet Potato Patties with Lime-Jalapeno Cream

Because canned beans can be mushy, pair them with crunchy ingredients. Our sweet potato, quinoa and pinto bean patties had plenty of smoky, garlicky flavor. But when we added walnuts and served them over crisp romaine, they soared.

Winter Tabbouleh with Fennel and Cranberries

This delicious and healthy twist on a traditional Middle Eastern parsley salad features protein-rich quinoa, cranberries, sunflower seeds and crisp fennel.

Chimichurri Quinoa and Corn Patties

Fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro and oregano add zest to these healthy dinner patties, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. 

Quinoa Harvest Chili

This hearty and uber-healthy vegetarian chili recipe comes from Brianne Jamerson of Indiana. If you'd prefer a looser texture, just add extra water or broth.

Quinoa with Summer Vegetables

Almonds add a satisfying crunch to the mixture of zucchini, sweet peppers, green onions and quinoa.  

Honey-Soaked Quinoa Salad with Cherries and Cashews

Fresh cherries or grapes, chopped cashews and sliced dried apricots add pops of flavor and color to this lovely gluten-free salad.

Quinoa with Chicken and Artichokes

Oregano and garlic tucked inside chicken breasts infuse the chicken as it cooks, while artichoke hearts, olives and parsley flavor the quinoa.

Quinoa and Curried Shrimp

Fresh ginger, curry powder and cayenne pepper punch up the flavor of this easy shrimp stir-fry. 

Zucchini Cupcakes with Greek Yogurt Frosting

These healthy cupcakes—with whole wheat flour, quinoa and applesauce—can double as morning muffins when topped with a drizzle of honey or small pat of butter.

